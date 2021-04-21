St. Vincent Island needs your help

As many of you might have read, the tiny nation of St. Vincent & the Grenadines is suffering from the effects of volcanic action in the north part of the island of St. Vincent — about 1/5 of its inhabitants (20,000 people) have been displaced, more than half of the island is covered with a thick layer of volcanic ash that will soon harden, and the natural water supplies of the entire island are either contaminated or cut off.



YouTube screen grab.

Think of it as if 60 million Americans had been displaced, all of the country west of the Great Plains were rendered uninhabitable, and the water taps in all of the U.S. were dry.

Neither the Red Cross nor the Salvation Army has a site or link for direct donations specifically for St. Vincent.

The government of SV&G has set up an account into which persons wishing to contribute relief funds can do so. It is very easy to send money via a credit card. I have done it. I found that sending via the bank method is not so easy.

The easy link is here.

I believe that the many readers of AT would find few other places right now in greater need of your generosity than the "GOVERNMENT OF ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES DISASTER RELIEF FUND," and I encourage you to contribute to that fund.

I know from my experience working for the American Red Cross that cash to a reliable institution is the best way to aid disaster victims. Cash can buy bulk quantities of needed items that can then be easily distributed to those in dire straits.

Some nearby island nations are trying to send water and other needs with mixed success:

Relief supplies vessel sinks en route to SVG from St Lucia. A vessel carrying relief supplies from Saint Lucia to volcano-hit Saint Vincent and the Grenadines sank Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021. But another boat saved the three people on board the ‘Sunshine Angels’, according to Marine police in St Lucia.

Our help is badly needed and will be much appreciated.

The author is retired, his profile may be found on LinkedIn, and he usually responds to emails sent to ringchadburn@hotmail.com.

