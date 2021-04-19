Republicans try to get tough with Maxine Waters

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is a reprehensible person. In 2018, she demanded that her supporters harass Republicans over the "kids in cages" uproar — a demand she has not repeated now that Biden is imprisoning more illegal alien kids than ever before. Last week, she told Rep. Jim Jordan to "shut your mouth." And those are just two examples of her bullying, crudeness, and stupidity. Emboldened by the invariable lack of pushback against her excesses, Waters was caught on tape in Minneapolis inciting violence. Her behavior was so blatant that Republicans are currently making noises about punishing her.

Minneapolis is a Democrat-run disaster. After convicted felon George Floyd, while high on fentanyl and a cocktail of other illegal drugs, died while the Minneapolis police were restraining him, BLM encouraged the city's black residents to destroy their communities and convinced the city government to cut back on policing.

Derek Chauvin, the scapegoat for Floyd's drug-induced death, is currently being tried. Not quite two weeks ago, while the trial was ongoing, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old violent felon, was killed while resisting arrest in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb.

The ultimate cause of Wright's death was the fact that a police officer meant to taser him but, in the heat of the moment, used her gun instead. That's a terrible thing to have happened, but it's important to remember that the but-for cause of Wright's death was that he was violently resisting the arrest because he faced a long prison term related to his assaulting and robbing a woman.

BLM and Antifa immediately went to Brooklyn Center, where Wright died, and encouraged the usual rioting and looting. Meanwhile, just a small distance away, in Minneapolis itself, the city has been in lockdown mode because Chauvin's trial is ending this week. To say the area is a powder keg is an understatement.

That did not deter Waters, who traveled to Minneapolis over the weekend to help stir up the mob. She was caught on tape Saturday night telling reporters that Chauvin is "guilty of murder ... [a]s far as I'm concerned, it's first-degree murder."

When a reporter asked Waters what the people should do if the jury didn't convict Chauvin of first-degree murder, she announced that protesters have "got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

Just to make it clear, a sitting House member traveled to another state and deliberately inflamed a mob that had already (and repeatedly) engaged in violent protests and looting. Within hours of Waters's demand for "confrontation," a drive-by shooter attacked a Minnesota National Guard and a Minneapolis police team. Coincidence? Maybe.

Republicans, for once, did not sit silently. Several of them called Waters out on her words. Sen. Cruz tweeted that "Democrats [are] actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart." Rep. Lauren Boebert (D-Colo.) echoed this sentiment, posting several tweets attacking Waters's conduct:

Why is Maxine Waters traveling to a different state trying to incite a riot? What good can come from this? https://t.co/nXzV0trmN3 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 18, 2021

Molotov cocktails and firecrackers are not enough.



Mad Max wants rioters to get MORE confrontational. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 18, 2021

Maxine Waters would already be expelled if she was a Republican. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 18, 2021

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a go-along-to-get-along kind of guy, is actually demanding that Nancy Pelosi do something, although he didn't specify what this something is. Cynics who have seen McCarthy make empty threats before were not impressed:

No one believes you. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 19, 2021

However, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is made of sterner stuff than most people, is planning to introduce a resolution demanding Waters's ouster from Congress.

After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.



Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.



Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2021

We all know that nothing's going to come of any of this. Democrats will just say it's Maxine being Maxine, and she was misunderstood, yada, yada, yada. The reality is that Democrats never police their own people, and, as long as they have the majority, no resolution will push Mad Max out of Congress.

It's disgraceful that a stupid, corrupt demagogue like Maxine Waters has the bully pulpit of the House of Representatives at her back. It's even more disgraceful that the entire Democrat party leadership is just fine with that.

Image: Maxine Waters calls for violence. Twitter screen grab.

