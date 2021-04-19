Biden's Achilles heel in calling for new gun laws

Republicans and other civil rights Second Amendment activists have a trump card (please pardon the expression) to play against President Biden's attempts to expand gun laws that penalize law-abiding citizens and in effect exempt criminals.

Simply demand that Biden's bureaucrats enforce existing gun laws before passing new ones. Specifically, enforce the law against his son, Hunter.

If you are unfamiliar with Hunter's apparent felony violation of gun control laws, Deanna Fisher of Victory Girls has a good essay on this and related issues (hat tip: Darah Hoyt, Instapundit).

Does anyone remember this barely-touched story, where Hunter Biden lied in order to buy a gun? Not only that, but his sister-in-law/ex-girlfriend Hallie Biden, is an absolutely dangerous fool. You see, Hunter Biden bought a gun in 2018 — but he had to lie on his 4473 form in order to buy it. One would think that Hunter Biden, having a few brushes with the law and being the former vice-president's son at the time, would have known that lying on that form is a felony. Again, what are rules to Hunter Biden? POLITICO obtained copies of the Firearms Transaction Record and a receipt for the gun dated Oct. 12, 2018." Hunter responded "no" to a question on the transaction record that asks, "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?" Five years earlier, he had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine, and he and family members have spoken about his history of drug use." Lying on the form is a felony, though prosecutions for it are exceedingly rare." Maybe if prosecutions weren't "rare," then people would take the 4473 form seriously and, oh, NOT LIE WHILE FILLING IT OUT. It's a thought. So, Hunter was able to purchase a gun by lying. Then we get to the boneheaded stupidity of Hallie Biden. The incident began when Hallie searched Hunter's pickup, which was parked at her home in Wilmington, because of unspecified "suspicions she had," according to the Delaware State Police report. Inside the truck, she found a .38 revolver." Hallie took the gun to Janssen's Market, a nearby high-end grocery store where the Bidens are longtime regular customers. There, she tossed the gun, wrapped in a black shopping bag, into a trash bin outside of the store." What in the actual hell was this woman thinking. Hallie Biden should never be allowed to own a pet ever again, much less a firearm. And the tale only gets worse. Later that day, Hallie informed Hunter of what she had done, and he instructed her to retrieve the gun, according to the police report. When Hallie returned to the grocery store, she found that the gun was missing from the garbage bin and reported the issue to the store. Police received calls from the store's general manager, Paula Janssen, and from another person, according to the report." The missing gun caused heightened concern, according to the police report, because the grocery store sits across the street from Alexis I. du Pont High School." Whenever you think you've done something stupid, perhaps you can console yourself with "At least I'm not as stupid as Hallie Biden." Also, we have now learned that Hunter was not only "dating" Hallie, but also "dating" her sister Elizabeth at the same time. Hallie seems to have to have some major delusions when it comes to Hunter, and deciding to get rid of a gun by tossing it in a garbage bin across the street from a high school is the gold medal of absolute batshit reasoning.

Every Republican should be hammering this point: gun laws are no good unless they are enforced, and letting Hunter Biden's felonious behavior go unprosecuted sends a message to criminals to ignore all gun laws.

No new laws until Biden enforces the law against his son!

Republicans also should be demanding an investigation into the apparent effort by Secret Service agents to confiscate evidence of Hunter's crime. If the GOP gets a majority in either the House or Senate in 2022, there must be hearings about this story that Politico uncovered:

While police questioned Hunter and Hallie, two Secret Service agents arrived at the store where Hunter had purchased the gun, StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington, according to the two people familiar with the incident. The agents showed their badges and identification cards to Palmieri, the store's owner, and asked to take possession of the Firearms Transaction Record that Hunter had filled out to buy the gun earlier that month, according to the people familiar with the incident. Palmieri refused to hand over the transaction record to the Secret Service agents because such records fall under the purview of the ATF. The Secret Service agents left without the records, according to the people familiar with the case. Later that day, the ATF arrived at the store to inspect the records.

It's time for a little message discipline on new gun laws. The media will do their best to suppress the story, but constant repetition in Congress and on the streets will get the message through. Now that the left is the establishment, Alinksy works for us (hat tip: Michelle's Mirror).

Rule #4: "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules."

