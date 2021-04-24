President Bush should have known better

In my book, President George W. Bush was the right man on the job when we got hit by terrorists in 2001. He fought back, took out Saddam, and left the country safer than he found it. Over the past day, President Bush took back some of his remarks about the GOP. This is from Fox News:

Really what I should have said -- there's loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president," Bush told People. "My concerns [are] about those -isms." Bush continued, "I painted with too broad a brush... because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem."

Yes you did, Mr. President.

What surprises me is that President Bush did not see the questions coming. He should have known that the media only cares about what he has to say about President Trump. In other words, they don't care that he opposes amnesty or open borders. All they want to hear is something critical about President Trump.

President Bush's book is apparently about immigrants who came here and made huge contributions to the country. I've never heard a single GOP candidate question that or say that immigrants do not contribute to the nation. In fact, the 2020 election gave us a new GOP congresswoman born in Ukraine and two Cuban Americans from Florida.

Caution, President Bush, and the same applies to Senator Romney. Be careful with the interviews. The person asking you the questions voted for Biden and just wants you to criticize President Trump.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: USAF