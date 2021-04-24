Democrats to Americans: Screw you

A serious question: How is it that any Democrats ever get elected to national office? Cheating now leaps to mind, but, other than that? Their policies fly in the face of the beliefs and values of a distinct and measurable majority of Americans. But they don’t even care about the poll numbers.

Most Americans are adamantly against defunding the police, African Americans included. Most Americans are against Democrat plans to pack the Supreme Court

Most Americans are against leaving their border(s) open and rewarding those who choose to come here illegally by giving them free goods and services.

Most Americans are against the concept and practice of unlimited immigration.

At least a slight majority of Americans realize that abolishing the oil, gas, and coal industries and enacting the Green New Deal will destroy their nation’s economy and dramatically worsen their lives-- and those of their descendants. And:

Most Americans do not believe man-caused global warming/climate change is an existential threat to their country or the planet as a whole.

The large majority of Americans are against late-term and “after-birth” abortions.

Etc., etc., etc.

And Democrats seemingly reply, “Frankly, Americans, we don’t give a damn!”

And they somehow end up in office, anyway.

Who should be “pushing back,” Maxine? Who should be taking to the streets in protest, Kamala?

Graphic credit: dungx vux CC BY 2.0 license