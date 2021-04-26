Portland's mayor should resign first

The invoice is coming and it's going to be big. Last summer, cities, from Portland to Minneapolis let mobs destroy their buildings and even kill police officers for no reason at all. The political class backed down and did not protect their citizens and businesses from criminals who used George Floyd's death as an excuse to burn and destroy. It was a pathetic display of weakness and irresponsibility.

Well, Trump is gone and reality is hitting everyone between the eyes. It's now time to clean up and do whatever they can to recover. It will be hard because the taxpayers are not going to buy the kiss and make up line.

Portland is a good example of how to destroy a city, as we see in this report:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called Friday for the city’s residents to assist authorities in their efforts to "unmask" members of the "self-described anarchist mob" who have engaged in acts of violence and vandalism in recent months. The Democrat extended a state of emergency in Portland through Monday amid concerns about potential unrest following the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer found guilty on all charges for the death of George Floyd. The Portland mayor asked the public to come forward with any information on members of the anarchist group. "The city is beginning to recover, but self-described anarchists who engage in regular criminal destruction don’t want things to open up, to recover," Wheeler said. "They want to prevent us from doing the work of making a better Portland for everyone. They want to burn, they want to bash."

Mayor Wheeler is a disgrace. He should resign, along with the entire city council, and call on adults to come in and straighten things out.

Mayor Wheeler, and the absolutely worthless Governor Kate Brown, who did nothing, will face three problems:

First, the taxpayers are angry;

Second, the business owners (a.k.a. job creators) are in no mood to hear from a mayor who did not protect them; and last but not least,

Third, who wants to be a police officer in any of those cities?

So goodbye Portland, Seattle, et al. This is what happens when you let Trump Derangement Syndrome and the 1619 Project guide you over the cliff.

