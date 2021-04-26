Broken Arrow: American has been overrun

"Broken arrow" was the code sometimes used in Vietnam when the ground unit had been overrun. It was a cry to send all available assets to help. In some circumstances, this could include calling down fire on one's own position. The History.com website says the military also uses the term "broken arrow" to describe any incident in which a nuclear weapon is lost, stolen or accidently detonated. In either case, broken arrow describes a dire situation for the home team.

Broken arrow is an appropriate call for red America. Its position has been overrun by globalists and revolutionary Marxists disguised as Democrats. They have seized the presidency by devious means and are fully aligned with their fellow travelers in the media, government bureaucracy, Wall Street, and academia. Everywhere you look, the middle class and the traditional values that made America the envy of the world are under assault.

Institutions that were thought to protect the common folk such as Conservative, Inc., and religious organizations have been ineffective if not down right useless. Even the courts, the supposed bedrock of the republic, have not just failed but have often proven as incendiary to the Constitution as any wild-eyed radical. As the last line of defense, what the people had, or at least thought they had, was elected government where the their will and concerns could be expressed. That is turning out to be a false hope. A critical mass of Congress is indebted to big money interests, and it is to their tune that our "representatives" dance . Plus, as was recently demonstrated, a national election can be stolen with nary a peep from authority figures or the media.

Silicon Valley, in conjunction with government and the media, is censoring conservatives and making it difficult to communicate and coalesce behind a leader such as Donald Trump. At the same time, radical groups (Black Lives Matter and Antifa) have free run on social media. Many a solid conservative say that they'll never bend to these Marxists. Fine, but what about their children and grandchildren. The public school and universities are undermining traditional values everyday. This has been going on for years. Now, however, the effort is in overdrive where things like transgenderism and the hateful Critical Race Theory are taking the pride of place in the classrooms.

And perhaps worse of all is illegal immigration, The country is being flooded with illegal immigrants whose numbers will change the nature of the country in short order as has already been done in California. And the frustrating thing is that this is happening despite it being against the will of the people and immigration laws, both of which are treated as jokes by the political establishment.