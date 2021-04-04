Obama, race hustler extraordinaire, cheers punishing Georgia’s economy

Be honest here: Were you surprised to learn that Barack Obama, former president of the United States, is encouraging an effort to isolate Georgia as a racist state, to help strike down a law that expands voting rights. Obama’s problem with the law is that it prevents the fraud upon which is party relies, by requiring ID for absentee ballot requests. Even when he’s out of office, Obama still sullies it.

For those who haven’t been keeping track, Georgia enacted a new series of election laws. The bill mostly makes voting easier by expanding the hours and days for voting. The one significant change is the new requirement that voters must provide ID to request an absentee ballot.

This requirement has the Democrats in a frenzy. They’ve been attacking the bill non-stop since Gropey Joe’s so-called press conference. Biden said then, and has continued to say since then, that the law is so evil that it shuts down the polls at five and deprives weary voters of even a sip of water. Both these statements are outright lies. In fact, polling hours are expanded beyond their usual times and the only food and beverages that are prohibited are freebies from people with an interest in the vote’s outcome.

Armed with lies, black activists announced that they would call for a boycott against any corporations that didn’t speak out against the bill. It was a reasonable demand because, for the past year, corporations have been hellbent on proving their slavish devotion to Black Lives Matter and, after the election, to Biden.

Accordingly, led by Delta Air Lines, the corporations lined up to slam the lie based upon the fraudulent assertion that it is tantamount to Jim Crow. (Or, as Biden incoherently asserted, it’s so bad it’s “Jim Eagle.”) All of them imply that, by asking for ID to go along with absentee ballot requests, the State of Georgia is literally one stop away from white hoods, lynchings, ands separate drinking fountains. The most consequential liar is Major League Baseball, which is pulling the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, with consequential financial losses totaling up to $100 billion, in service to a lie.

What we are seeing here is a perfect example of Hitler’s “The Big Lie,” which he explained in Mein Kampf:

The big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.

Hitler attributed the big lie to the Jews but it was, in fact, the Nazis who mastered it to murderous effect. Because the reality is that only government has the wherewithal to propagate the biggest of lies. If I tell you a lie about the Georgia bill, you may ignore or discount me. If Joe Biden, all the big media outlets, and corporate America tell the same big lie, you’re going to start believing it’s true.

And then, if a man whom half of America still blindly worships steps up and tells the big lie, well, then it’s no longer a lie, is it? And that’s where Barack Obama comes in. This is the Obama of “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” This is the Obama who denied spying on Americans. His administration lied about Operation Fast and Furious’s gunwalking. He lied about red lines in Syria. He lied, and then he lied some more.

Therefore, it seems right and just that Obama would applaud the latest racist lie:

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday celebrated Major League Baseball (MLB) for its decision to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta after the Georgia legislature passed legislation on election integrity. Obama tweeted, “Congratulations to the MLB for taking a stand on behalf of voting rights for all citizens. There’s no better way for American’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example.”

The only example here is one of dishonor, dishonesty, and a deliberate attempt to stir up racial discord as a vehicle for making election fraud an integral part of the American political system. In other words, it’s pure Obama all the way.

IMAGE: DonkeyHotey Obama caricature. CC BY-SA 2.0.