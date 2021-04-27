Kamala’s Kinsley gaffe on border policy

On whose behalf does Kamala Harris work? She seems to have unintentionally provided the answer yesterday.

Liberal pundit Michael Kinsley gained a degree of immortality when he wrote, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth—some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” Yesterday, VP Kamala Harris, speaking about her planned video meetings today with Guatemalan “community leaders,” revealed her true priorities, and they don’t make the interests of American citizens her top concern:

"In addition, tomorrow I will meet with Guatemalan community leaders and I’m eager to hear their thoughts. The people of the region, of course, must be at the center of everything we do."

