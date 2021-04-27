War on Beef: Corporate censors come for the chefs

Conde Nast, famous for publishing the execrable Teen Vogue, has turned to wokesterism now on one of its quality publications.

According to the Daily Wire:

The Condé Nast cooking brand “Epicurious” announced that it will no longer publish recipes that include beef on its website. “In an effort to encourage more sustainable cooking, we won’t be publishing new beef recipes on Epicurious,” the company confirmed in a piece published on its website.

Hear that? They're censoring beef. Very specifically, beef recipes, which in a certain way, is worse than the bloviating of politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden about eating less meat. We can always ignore those clowns. But to see a quality publication such as Epicurious, with its well-curated high-grade recipes which hit the mark every time, cutting out all beef from its recipe offerings, is simply corporate censorship. The effect here is less about censoring beef than censoring creative chefs.

Here's how bad it is from the Epicurious website itself:

For any person—or publication—wanting to envision a more sustainable way to cook, cutting out beef is a worthwhile first step. Almost 15 percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally come from livestock (and everything involved in raising it); 61 percent of those emissions can be traced back to beef. Cows are 20 times less efficient to raise than beans and roughly three times less efficient than poultry and pork. It might not feel like much, but cutting out just a single ingredient—beef—can have an outsize impact on making a person’s cooking more environmentally friendly. Today Epicurious announces that we’ve done just that: We’ve cut out beef. Beef won’t appear in new Epicurious recipes, articles, or newsletters. It will not show up on our homepage. It will be absent from our Instagram feed. We know that some people might assume that this decision signals some sort of vendetta against cows—or the people who eat them. But this decision was not made because we hate hamburgers (we don’t!). Instead, our shift is solely about sustainability, about not giving airtime to one of the world’s worst climate offenders. We think of this decision as not anti-beef but rather pro-planet. [No, it's about cows -ed.] Of course, when it comes to the planet, eschewing beef is not a silver bullet. All ruminant animals (like sheep and goats) have significant environmental costs, and there are problems with chicken, seafood, soy, and almost every other ingredient. In a food system so broken, almost no choice is perfect.

This is crap. Beef is a staple food and to declare war on it at a time when Joe Biden is making those noises about stealing our hamburgers (he certainly isn't cutting beef from his own diet) is wokester politics.

It's also junk science.

To start, the wokester sustainability claims cited are total garbage.

This beef industry ad here shows how the beef farmers and ranchers, who own their land, take good care of that land to keep their operations going.

That's called 'sustainable.'

And the icky snowflake claim that we are supposed think this censorship of creative chef recipes is not anti-cow but pro-earth is total bull pucky, too. Memo to Idiot: Cows are part of the earth, they're not from Mars. They're natural. For unnatural food arguably from Mars, we might look into some of those processed products which are marketed as meat substitutes that are now being pushed by Epicurious instead.

On the carbon emission front, for those who actually believe in man-caused global warming, the argument fails, too. The Daily Wire found that it's very often that vegetables are actually more carbon-intensive than beef, based on transport costs.

The company noted that it “pulled the plug on beef well over a year ago” and readers have supported the recipes that were published instead of ones including beef, adding that the company released recipes for “cauliflower and mushrooms, not steaks and hot dogs” last summer. As reported by BBC, not all vegan foods are inherently good for the environment and many can still have a negative impact. Joseph Poore, a researcher at the University of Oxford studies the environmental impacts of food. Poore said, “… it’s essential to be mindful about everything we consume: air-transported fruit and veg can create more greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram than poultry meat, for example.”

It's also extremely insulting to those of us who must eat beef. I, for one, employ a low-carb, low-sodium diet on medical advice, and rest assured, that is tricky to follow. Sodium-free lean beef with zero carbs is a safe, healthy diet food that won't spike blood pressure nor make anyone fat. For me, that's a big deal because ham is usually out. Frozen fish is dangerous based on the salt content in the freezing process, and most canned tuna is out, too. Costco rotisserie chicken? Absolute no. Starchy vegetables also are a 'no.' Wheat? Forgettaboutit. Taken in moderation, lean beef is perfectly healthy part of a balanced diet, plus a master hunger-killer even in low amounts, quite unlike beans or whatever the heck they are shilling instead of beef. Beef is good for you, perfectly earth-friendly, and good to eat.

Animals need meats such as beef, too. Is the Epicurious war on meat all about killing off all animals? Their dogs and cats? Cats can't live at all without meat, and it's dubious that dogs can. What happens to the eco-system when the animals die off for lack of meat and every last species in the end becomes an endangered species? We call that Mars, too.

And from Conde Nast's own perspective as a company trying to stay afloat, it makes no sense, either. Call it corporate suicide.

For Conde Nast to cut beef recipes from its Epicurious offerings, that means fewer readers, and raises questions as to what other food comes next?

For those of us who enjoy beef, we can always go to other publications for beef recipes, or re-use the 1,300-plus already posted ones on the Epicurious site. In the special case of beef, we don't even need recipes, not ultimately. At a minimum, we can use the James Beard techniques for searing the perfect steak with no added ingredients at all. We just won't see new creative offerings for beef -- new tastes, new techniques, new creative meals.

Here are some good recipes from the popular beef council ad that ran in 1993, showing the food's versatility of uses, in a television commercial so impactful its "Beef. It's what's for dinner" slogan was one of those lines repeated endless throughout the culture, and sometimes still is.

Notice the wonderful Aaron Copeland "Hoedown" musical segment and the very American narration of actor Robert Mitchum, which contributed to its success, all very appealing to an American audience. Anyone detect a whiff of anti-Americanism in this Conde Nast censorship move? That argument is supported by Epicurious's claim that they were upset about more Americans eating beef. Smell the hate of American prosperity in that one.

None of this virtue-signaling censorship from Epicurious is going to make a whit of difference, it's just going to lower the quality of what up until now had been a first-rate publication. Get woke, go broke. Censorship is anti-creative, and very, very vile.

Image: Screen shot, YouTube

