Jimmy Fallon finally breaks the comic barrier and mocks Biden

On Tuesday, alleged comedian Samantha Bee and disgraced "journalist" Dan Rather talked about how it's impossible to mock Biden for fear of undermining his policies. One day later, Jimmy Fallon did a small segment about Biden that was the equivalent of those old (and enjoyable) "bad lip reading" videos. Some think the bloom is off the rose for the left, but I'm not so certain. Call me cynical, but I think this is the first step in "The Ascension of Kamala Harris."

For eight years, America's so-called comedians brutally ridiculed and mocked President George W. Bush. Then, for eight years, the same crew didn't touch Obama. He was the light-bringer and was above humor. Also, the comedians were afraid that if they dared joked about Obama, they'd be accused of being racist. That one word was so powerful that it turned Obama into the Teflon president. Nothing could stick.

When Trump became president, the comedians were back in business. This time around, though, they didn't even try to be funny. Their invariably leftist audiences were instead primed for laughter. All that the left-wing comics had to say was "Trump is stupid" or "Trump is dangerous" or "Trump is [something else negative and even foul]," and the audience would laugh, even without the helpful prompting of a "laugh" cue card. The word "Trump" was a fish, and they were the trained seals, barking for a taste.

Now that Biden is in the White House, things have gotten problematic for the comic crew. Objectively speaking, Biden's chronic stupidity, ego, and crudeness, along with that touch of senility, are a comic's dream. The jokes — funny jokes — should be writing themselves.

And then there's Kamala, the woman who slept her way to the middle, and then leveraged her skin color into a seat at the White House table; the woman who answers every tough question with a manic cackle; and the woman who's avoided the chaotic border that's now her responsibility because she needs to "snack" on cookies in Chicago — my God! But is Kamala a gold mine for jokes!

However, until yesterday, there were no jokes.

That leads us to Samantha Bee. She's the one who, in her role as an alleged comic, went on a crude, obscenity-laden rant aimed at Ivanka Trump. Rather than saying she'd gone too far, Hollywood's in-crowd and has-beens, including so-called comics, piled on: Kathy Griffin, Sally Field, Minnie Driver, Michael Moore, and a host of others were thrilled. But again, things are different when there's a senile man and round-heeled woman in the White House.

On Tuesday, Bee joined Dan Rather's SiriusXM program (and yes, it galls me that a proven liar has that kind of platform). This dialogue ensued:

RATHER: Do you, or do you not, find yourself sometimes at least tempted to kind of pull your punches? In other words, you, myself, and a lot of people, more or less free-swingers against President Trump. But now that Biden is in, I don't know, do you find yourself sometimes saying, 'Oh boy, there's a nasty comedy bit I can unload on Biden,' but saying to yourself, 'I approve of him so much I'm going to pull this punch?' BEE: I can't deny that that has happened, I think that's probably true across the board. You're like, 'OK, well, we could be making jokes about the infrastructure plan,' but in general, I'm like, 'Wow, this is great.' Why would I purposefully undermine something that seems to be a great idea, pretty much across the board?

It's nice to see them so open about their agenda, and it's useful to have confirmed that they deliberately sought to undermine the Trump and Bush presidencies. But still...somewhere along the line, they lost the whole point about humor being the underdogs poking fun at the big dogs.

I think we can assume that all the other big-name comedians and late-night hosts in America unless they're openly conservative (e.g., Greg Gutfeld or the edgy Ryan Long) feel the same way. That's why it was interesting that a day after Bee and Rather confessed their bias, Jimmy Kimmel, another leftist with a platform, did a comedy shtick that put words in a masked Joe Biden's mouth. (Think "Bad Lip Reading" but not as funny.)

Why the turnaround? Optimists say that this is because Biden is failing to give the leftists what they want, so they're turning on him. I'm a cynic. My take on this is that word has gone out that comics and others in entertainment and the media should start taking sweet, delicate pokes at goofy Joe.

This is all about paving the way for Joe to retire and Kamala Harris to take the oath of office. And if you thought Joe was bad, just wait until Cackling Kamala is queen.

