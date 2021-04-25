If China invades, Biden will fiddle while Taiwan burns

With the domestic madness currently dominating the United States, many Americans are unaware of international issues that could potentially inflict even further damage to this once-great Republic. A major point of concern is Taiwan, and whether the People's Republic of China (PRC) is getting ready to invade. The island's strategic location is very important to the United States for both military and economic concerns.

Taiwan has been a strong US ally for decades, but China has never recognized it as a sovereign nation. They basically consider it a rogue province that needs to have a good spanking before it's pulled back into the fold. Historically, the US has kept Taiwan under its wing. We provide them with weapons and routinely hold massive military maneuvers in the region, an obvious message to China to "keep your hands off!" Despite occasional small-time flexing of China's military muscle, the strategy has pretty much worked.

But signs that the tide is starting to turn have been evident since Joe Biden took office. Earlier this month, China conducted simultaneous large military exercises to the east and west of Taiwan, as well as live-fire drills off the coast as a US delegation was visiting the island. It was far more aggressive behavior than usual. And if your political IQ is higher than President Asterisk's age, you probably have a pretty good idea as to why the commies are acting this way.

Many pundits think that the threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is overblown. Elliot Waldman, writing for World Politics Review, is somewhat skeptical. In Fears of an imminent China-Taiwan war are overblown (April 1), Waldman believes that China may indeed "continue and perhaps build upon its multi-pronged pressure campaign against Taiwan," but sees a full-blown amphibious invasion as unlikely. "It could even try to test Taiwan's resolve -- and the international community's commitment to defending it -- by taking over one of the smaller islands that Taiwan administers in the South China Sea," Waldman reasoned. "But at least in the immediate term, it is difficult to envision Chinese leaders justifying the political, economic and reputational costs of a full-scale invasion of Taiwan."

Grant Newsham, a retired U.S. Marine officer who spent many years in Asia, has a slightly different take. Newsham wrote a piece for Asia Times, Is China willing and able to invade Taiwan? (April 3), in which he quotes numerous high-ranking U.S. naval officers. "In early March, Admiral Philip Davidson, the outgoing commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, raised eyebrows when testifying before the US Senate Armed Services Committee," Newsham wrote. "He stated that the People's Republic of China could attack Taiwan within six years -- by 2027." Davidson's successor, Admiral John Aquilino, "testified that the PRC might attack even sooner than that," Newsham added.

One "guesstimate" by Newsham's military sources advises that the PRC could invade Taiwan as soon as February 2022, following the Chinese Winter Olympics. A similar approach was used by Putin following the Russia Winter Olympics at Sochi in 2014. Shortly after the games closed, Russia invaded Crimea, "taking back" the "traditionally Russian territory." There was no military response from NATO. Some analysts theorize that PRC military planners were impressed.

"Taiwan is worth a very high price," Newsham noted. "It would... give Beijing massive psychological and political advantages. Take Taiwan and you demolish American prestige in the region and globally." According to Newsham, the successful conquest of Taiwan will leave a "clear and searing" message: The US military, its arsenal of nuclear weapons, and the threat of financial and economic sanctions could not stop the PRC.

China's wild card is the pathetically weak Biden Administration, featuring an empty-suit president who reads what his handlers tell him to read. He's surrounded by a gaggle of America-hating Obama retreads who are far more concerned with identity politics than the security of the Republic. It's also clear that most of them, like the Biden family, have large financial ties with their totalitarian masters. (Think there's any conflict of interest? Perish the thought.)

What will Biden do if the PRC does indeed invade Taiwan? Considering the administration's wide-ranging financial ties with China -- as well as possible blackmail evidence pertaining to Hunter Biden's alleged interest in young Chinese girls -- not much, I suspect. He'll make some hollow threats, read a few platitudes and -- like the NBA, Nike, Apple, Microsoft, and countless other quasi-American companies -- look the other way.

Joe will stand in his basement and fiddle while Taiwan burns... and be thankful that the real story of the Biden family and its sordid history with China didn't come out. And his globalist handlers will be just fine with that.