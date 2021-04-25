What A Wonderful World It Could Be: Louis Armstrong VS. BLM

I see trees of green Red roses too I see them bloom For me and for you And I think to myself What a wonderful world

Or so sang Louis Armstrong over five decades ago. What a beautiful, life-affirming sentiment… from a beautiful, life-affirming man. For those of you who are young, Louis Armstrong was Black. Yet Louis, even back then in the turbulent ‘60s, was an ebullient person, filled not with a sense of victimhood and entitlement, but with a sense of wonder, appreciation, and gratitude. All of the things which lead to a life of happiness and contentment.

Louis Armstrong in 1955 (public domain photo by Herbert Behrens)

So, he sang.

I see skies of blue

And clouds of white The bright blessed day

The dark sacred night

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Compare these sentiments to what’s taught now. “Higher” education, the hate-America media, Big Tech, the heads of giant multi-national corporations, Hypocritical Hollywood, and the rest of the secretly self-hating but virtue-signaling effeminate elites in government and elsewhere virtually force all but the strongest, smartest and most independent of young people to despise their country, eschew religion, and mock the concepts of gender, traditional morality and knowable truth. Thus, todays so-called social justice warriors and BLM/Antifa types are attempting to destroy the nuclear family and the society that has all too tolerantly allowed them to riot in the streets virtually unchecked for almost a year now.

Neither they nor their elite puppet-masters give a rat’s ass about the staggering numbers of Blacks killed by other Blacks in Democrat-run major cities across the formerly United States. It is clear that, to them, All Black Lives Don’t Matter. In fact, “No Lives Matter” would be a better slogan and moniker.

So, instead of What A Wonderful World, they bellow:

I see whites are obscene

Black folks are screwed

Trans, gay, and pangender too

And I scream out to all

I hate you too

And think to myself

What an effed-up world

Which world view is closer to the truth? Which leads to happier and more productive lives? “Satchmo’s” or BLM’s?

What if we appreciated colors instead of letting ourselves be trapped and defined by them? What if we treated everyone equally before the law instead of allowing elites and thugs — whether individuals or giant corporations — to dictate outcomes? What if we all focused on our blessings rather than on our burdens? What if we took the words that Martin Luther King spoke -- and Louis Armstrong sang -- to heart, rather than mocking them with our actions? What a wonderful world it would be.