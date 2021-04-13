CNN’s Jim Acosta takes virtue-signaling to a whole new level

CNN's Jim Acosta recently tweeted out a picture of himself receiving a shot of a coronavirus vaccine, but it clearly wasn’t a spontaneous gesture. The always unsubtle Acosta went for virtue-signaling and self-congratulation in an epic, unprecedented way.

Acosta, who's CNN’s Chief Domestic Correspondent (CDC?) and Newsroom Saturday and Sunday anchor, but has since been bitterly sidelined to weekend beats, actually wore a t-shirt listing his 2020 journalistic exploits to receive his COVID-19 vaccine…and he made sure it was readable in his tweet.

The shirt stated:

"In 2020, I covered the impeachment trial & a caucus night (that lasted a week) & the primaries & the covid pandemic & the economic crash & the racial justice protests & Lafayette Square & so many rallies & the death of RBG (Justice Rush Bader Ginsburg) & the president's 1AM coronavirus diagnosis & a Supreme Court confirmation & an election night (that lasted a week) & things by tweet & the recounts & the presidential transition & I have a commemorative shirt to prove it."

Acosta accompanied the picture with the message, "Just the shot in the arm I needed. The latest studies show the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot!"

Maybe everyone who gets vaccinated should put that fact on their shirts, like an “I voted” sticker writ large. In fact, if Democrats have their way, anyone who wishes to vote might have to get vaccinated. So the shirts could read, “I got vaccinated and I voted!”

One might think that, since Democrats don’t believe people should even have to produce an I.D. to vote, it might be hard for them to explain why they would insist that people acquiesce to a government-mandated injection of an unvetted and potentially harmful foreign substance into their bodies to do so.

Except for the fact that so many Americans are the product of Big Academia’s indoctrination centers and the fake news media and appear to be as docile and undiscerning as sheep.

Maybe Acosta is on to something. Who wouldn’t like to read what Donald Trump’s T-shirt would, ahem, trumpet? Or compare Acosta’s shirt to one that George Washington or Abraham Lincoln could have produced. George first:

“I defeated the largest military on Earth with a ragtag bunch of militia, some of whom had no shoes..and without a navy…in a war that went on for 8 years & founded a nation & became its first president & declined to be king &…”

Abe next:

“I saved the Union that George founded & emancipated the slaves &…”

Perhaps each of us should put our daily accomplishments on our shirts for all to see. Mine might read something like:

“I worked hard today & then went to the store for groceries & then came home and replaced a burnt-out light bulb & ate dinner with my family & asked the kids how their day was & turned on the television but that clown Acosta was on so I quickly changed the channel & then I wrote this post & finally went to bed.”

Should there ever be a vaccine effective in preventing the spread of stupidity, ego-centrism and vapidity, I might be all for it. It might be just the shot in the arm this country needs.

Unfortunately, it’s too late for those in the media like Mr. Acosta and in government like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's.

Image: Legoktm, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0