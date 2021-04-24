Climate crazies are spreading a green virus

The Biden-Boris green virus which infects most of the west has become a danger to Australia. P.M. Morrison of Australia has promised one billion dollars for "hydrogen, CCUS (carbon capture usage or storage), batteries and critical minerals — all to achieve "net zero."

Not one of these green dreams will produce one light bulb of new energy. All will consume massive amounts of energy and money.

Innovation is going backwards in this green era. Just as the sun enters a cooling phase, we are heading for an energy dark age. Green zealots have re-discovered windmills from the Middle Ages, and the solar energy they worship has powered plant and animal life since the sun started shining. The first electric car appeared about 1890 but was rendered obsolete by Henry Ford's gas-powered Model T. Soon the maritime de-carbonizers will re-discover sails, and our woke army will propose horse power to move soldiers and artillery. Will Australia run our diesel submarines on recycled cooking fat? Maybe Clydesdales will return to the farms?

Hydrogen usage is not new — hydrogen in coal gas was used in cities like London for a century from 1870. Maybe hydrogen-powered airships will again grace our skies?

CCUS is just an old failed idea (CCS) jazzed up with the word "use." The best use of carbon dioxide is to feed all plant life on Earth, thus feeding all animal life. Burning coal provides massive environmental benefits in replacing the carbon dioxide plant food that was removed from the atmosphere by the great carboniferous forests and laid down in coal seams. Earth's huge oceans contain immense amounts of carbon dioxide and, according to Henry's Law, will offset all attempts by puny man to manipulate the atmosphere. If we add CO2 to the atmosphere, oceans will dissolve much of it. If John Kerry manages to remove some atmospheric CO2 (at great cost), the oceans will quickly replace much of it.

We now consume energy to dig up and process copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, lead and rare earth minerals for batteries while denigrating the biggest natural batteries on Earth — our massive coal deposits that store millions of years' worth of solar energy. Disposing of millions of used metallic batteries is a looming environmental disaster that Greens ignore.

Nuclear power provides reliable zero-emissions energy and needs no battery backup. Australia is a world leader in the production of uranium but produces no energy from it. It rated zero mention in our P.M.'s Net-Zero Dreams.

Biden-Boris-Kerry will applaud Australia's Green Dreams, but the realists from the BRICS nations will laugh and continue to build coal, oil, and nuclear power to combat the approaching cold era. China and India alone have over 1,000 GW of new coal-fired power planned.

Crazy schemes to cool the Earth's climate or extract CO2 from the atmosphere are green dreams and realist nightmares. We have managed to control both heat and cold in enclosed places like cars, houses, and department stores (if the power is on). But the climate control lever of Planet Earth is outside the reach of mere mortals.

We cannot cool the climate, but history shows that nature may suddenly force cooling on us. We need affordable and reliable energy to help us live through whatever weather we face.

Viv Forbes has science and financial qualifications and experience. He has solar panels on his carport and a diesel generator in the shed.

