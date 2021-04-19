BLM conspicuously quiet about massive numbers of Black deaths

Blacks make up slightly less than 13% of the American population — a percentage that's diminishing daily as the Biden administration floods the country with illegal aliens from Latin America. However, Blacks are also doing their bit to keep their presence in American relatively small: they're aborting their babies in extraordinary numbers. CNS News caught up with CDC statistics for 2018, based on data from only 31 reporting areas. They show that 117,626 Black children were aborted — or 33.6% of all reported 2018 abortions.

According to CNS News:

In the CDC report Abortion Surveillance — United States, 2018, released in November 2020, Table 5 shows, "Reported abortions, by known race/ethnicity and reporting area of occurrence — selected reporting areas,* United States, 2018." As the Table explains, "* Data from 31 reporting areas; excludes 21 reporting areas (California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York City, New York State, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Wyoming) that did not report, did not report by race/ethnicity, or did not meet reporting standards." Nonetheless, the data show that from the 31 reporting areas, 117,626 of the surgical abortions in 2018 were of black children, which equals 33.6% of the total abortions. For white children, 135,328 were killed by abortion (38.7% of total); Hispanics, 70,195 (20% of total); and Other, 26,975 abortions (7.7% of total).

In other words, it's a virtual certainty that more than 117,626 Black children were aborted, although it's uncertain if they continued to represent a disproportionate number of total abortions. Nevertheless, it's numbers such as these, combined with seeing my children's ultrasounds, that turned me from being pro-"choice" (I was raised a Democrat in the San Francisco Bay Area) to pro-life. The Democrats' relentless obsession with abortion has turned the Democrat party into a death cult, and I want no part of it.

While Democrats once spoke about making abortion "safe, rare, and legal," in the past two decades, they've elevated abortion to a sort of Holy Grail status within the party. For most of the Democrat women I've known, abortion is the one issue on which they have no flexibility. They're blind to the hypocrisy of weeping over illegal alien children in Trump's cages (Biden's cages don't trouble them) while encouraging the annual deaths of hundreds of thousands of human beings.

Although the CDC information was released in November, CNS News reported it only now, which is why I'm getting to it now. I think the timing is actually excellent. With the Derek Chauvin trial wrapping up in Minneapolis, BLM is again gearing up to use Black deaths as the cudgel by which they'll beat American Blacks into a riotous, often murderous, frenzy that leftists hope will finally, once and for all, bring our country to its knees.

Even as leftists beat that drum, though, they're unperturbed by the annual deaths of over a hundred thousand Black infants and are doing nothing to stop the slaughter of Black children in Democrat-run, gun-controlled urban neighborhoods. Abortion on that scale has turned entire Black communities into self-perpetuating death cults.

The people who should care most about the welfare of children in the Black community are the mothers. Instead, though, the Democrat obsession with abortion encourages Black women to think nothing about disposing of their babies. The message is clear to the children who manage to survive to birth: whether they're killed in utero or out of it, Black lives are indeed disposable.

No wonder 13-year-old boys run around Chicago with guns. If life has no value, what does it matter if you kill someone? It seemingly didn't matter to those raising "Lil Homicide" that he might be killed.

The cleverest thing the Democrat party ever did was to convince Blacks to engage in what I call "auto-genocide." Despite all the "Black Lives Matter" protests, the reality is that the very core of the Democrat party values holds that Black lives don't matter at all.

Image: Baby by Seven Shooter on Unsplash (caption added).

