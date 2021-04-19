There will be no riots protesting the shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

The shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in a Chicago alley is a horrible heartbreak, but what about the death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams? Adam Toledo's death has sparked protests and riots in Chicago and all over the country, but I suspect Jaslyn's will be just another statistic.



Jaslyn Adams (photo provided to Chicago Sun-Times).

Madeline Kenney, Jermaine Nolen, and Cindy Hernandez of the Chicago Sun-Times report:

A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon as they were getting food at a McDonald's drive-thru in the Homan Square neighborhood. The father, Jontae Adams, 28, and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a silver Infiniti about 4:20 p.m. at the McDonald's, 3200 W. Roosevelt Road, when they were shot, Chicago police said. A McDonald's employee, who asked not to be named, said two people got out of a gray car and started shooting at the victim's car. (snip) Police said the shooting was believed to be gang-related, and less than three hours later, two people were shot in their car at a Popeyes in Humboldt Park, which investigators believe is connected to the McDonald's shooting.

There is no police body cam video of Jaslyn's death, of course, because it was gangbangers who likely killed her as collateral damage. Gangs are killing hundreds of people in Chicago each year. The latest figure (from April 14) I can find for shootings in Chicago (the overwhelming number of which are gang-related) is 864 people so far this year, 218 more than last year.

Jaslyn was not out in the wee hours of the morning armed with a handgun, as Adam was. She just wanted to eat something from Mickey D's.

Gangs are killing many times the number of Black people that police do. Gangs live in the ethnic communities they kill. Yet where are the voices mobilizing communities against these predators?

