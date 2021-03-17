Will immigrants save the Republican Party?

For some time now, I have had the delicious thought that the open borders immigration policies of the Democrats just might be the very salvation of the Republican Party -- which, of course, would be rich irony. Conventional wisdom has long held that immigrants will be reliable Democrat voters. I think that assumption is very questionable at best. Why?

1. From what I have observed, the majority of Hispanic immigrants are hard and dependable workers who seem to understand that gainful employment and earnest effort are their keys to a better life -- not government handouts. The current Democrat Party doesn't appeal much to that self-reliant mindset.

2. Very many Hispanics are deeply religious people. It's not hard to see that the left is no friend of religion.

3. Hispanic immigrants are actually fleeing socialist -- or socialist-leaning -- governments. Why would they cast their votes for another socialist-leaning government? I don't think immigrants are stupid! And they have personal experience with where socialism leads.

4. Hispanics -- as well as Asians -- come from cultures that place a high value on the family. The philosophies and policies of the left are quite clearly anti-family. In truth, the big government policies of the left have served to destroy families -- especially among urban Blacks where government welfare has usurped the roll of husbands and fathers and has thereby marginalized or actually replaced husbands and fathers in Black families. The destruction of the nuclear family is perhaps the greatest evil of large intrusive government.

In contrast, strong and functional families are the very antithesis of a large and intrusive government. Strong and functional families don't need an intrusive government. So, by its very nature, a socialist government will always view strong families as an enemy to be overcome.

5. Finally, I think many minorities -- both immigrants and existing minority citizens -- can see white "wokism" for exactly what it is: Patronizing white tokenism. It's a way of not so subtly saying, "We know what's best for you poor benighted souls, so we'll take care of you." I don't think that approach is appealing -- and certainly not respectful -- to the majority of immigrants.

In fine, it wouldn't surprise me at all if the Democrats, who currently smugly assume that immigration will ensure the eternal preeminence of their party, aren't in fact committing political suicide. It will be interesting to watch the next 5-10 years. I don't think it will take long, and it may result in a political reversal that won't require a single violent event to accomplish.

