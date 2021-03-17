« The Washington Post confessed to a very big lie | It’s official: Biden will finally meet the press »
March 17, 2021

Definition of terms: then and now

By Tanya Berlaga

Pregnant women serving in the military

Then: Violence against women                                             Now: Diversity

Allowing only biological females in women's sports

Then: Women's sports                                                          Now: Human rights violation

Wearing a sombrero

Then: A Halloween costume                                                 Now: Cultural appropriation

False accusation of sexual harassment

Then: Slander                                                                       Now: Your truth

Mom, dad, brother, sister...

Then: Proper term for family members                                  Now: Hateful stereotypes

Normal

Then: “Functioning or occurring in a natural way”                  Now:  Hateful stereotype

In-person learning

Then: School                                                                           Now:  Promoting white supremacy

In-person voting

Then: Election day                                                                  Now:  Voter suppression

Removing a child's genitals

Then: Child mutilation                                                             Now: Routine medical check up

Censorship of books

Then: Book burning                                                                 Now:  Banning hate speech

Banning TV networks

Then: Totalitarianism                                                               Now:   Defending democracy

Reporting facts

Then: Journalism                                                                    Now: Bothsidesism

Mandating vaccine only  to white students

Then: Race-based discrimination                                          Now:  Understanding longstanding systemic racism

Segregated school events

Then: a form of racial discrimination                                     Now: “Celebrating meaningful cultural traditions”

Wearing two masks

Then: Paranoia                                                                     Now: Following the science

Destroying stores and taking their stuff

Then: Looting                                                                        Now:  Reparations

Violent mob uprisings

Then: Riots                                                                           Now:  Mostly peaceful protests

Disputing election results

Then: A constitutional right                                                   Now:  Inciting violence

"Be less white"

Then: Something you say when you color your hair            Now: Diversity training video

Fringe right-wing groups

Then: Crackpots                                                                  Now:  Domestic terrorists

Math

Then: A field of science                                                       Now:  A form of white supremacy

Punctuality

Then: A virtue                                                                      Now:  A form of white supremacy

Standardized tests

Then: A college application requirement                             Now:  A form of white supremacy

Jeep Cherokee

Then: A tribute to the Native American culture                   Now:  Negative depiction

Secure border

Then: Protecting national security                                      Now:  Xenophobia

Hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossings

Then: An invasion                                                               Now:  A challenge

Keeping unaccompanied minors in detention facilities

Then: Kids in cages                                                            Now: Humane immigration policy

Government taking your stuff

Then: Communism                                                             Now:  Paying your fair share

A person you disagree with politically

Then: A debate opponent                                                   Now: A Nazi

My blogs:

 https://berlagaperspective.wordpress.com/

https://medium.com/the-woke-diaries

Image: Lgbtqteiath