Definition of terms: then and now

Pregnant women serving in the military

Then: Violence against women Now: Diversity

Allowing only biological females in women's sports

Then: Women's sports Now: Human rights violation

Wearing a sombrero

Then: A Halloween costume Now: Cultural appropriation

False accusation of sexual harassment

Then: Slander Now: Your truth

Mom, dad, brother, sister...

Then: Proper term for family members Now: Hateful stereotypes

Normal

Then: “Functioning or occurring in a natural way” Now: Hateful stereotype

In-person learning

Then: School Now: Promoting white supremacy

In-person voting

Then: Election day Now: Voter suppression

Removing a child's genitals

Then: Child mutilation Now: Routine medical check up

Censorship of books

Then: Book burning Now: Banning hate speech

Banning TV networks

Then: Totalitarianism Now: Defending democracy

Reporting facts

Then: Journalism Now: Bothsidesism

Mandating vaccine only to white students

Then: Race-based discrimination Now: Understanding longstanding systemic racism

Segregated school events

Then: a form of racial discrimination Now: “Celebrating meaningful cultural traditions”

Wearing two masks

Then: Paranoia Now: Following the science

Destroying stores and taking their stuff

Then: Looting Now: Reparations

Violent mob uprisings

Then: Riots Now: Mostly peaceful protests

Disputing election results

Then: A constitutional right Now: Inciting violence

"Be less white"

Then: Something you say when you color your hair Now: Diversity training video

Fringe right-wing groups

Then: Crackpots Now: Domestic terrorists

Math

Then: A field of science Now: A form of white supremacy

Punctuality

Then: A virtue Now: A form of white supremacy

Standardized tests

Then: A college application requirement Now: A form of white supremacy

Jeep Cherokee

Then: A tribute to the Native American culture Now: Negative depiction

Secure border

Then: Protecting national security Now: Xenophobia

Hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossings

Then: An invasion Now: A challenge

Keeping unaccompanied minors in detention facilities

Then: Kids in cages Now: Humane immigration policy

Government taking your stuff

Then: Communism Now: Paying your fair share

A person you disagree with politically

Then: A debate opponent Now: A Nazi

