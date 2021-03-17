Definition of terms: then and now
Pregnant women serving in the military
Then: Violence against women Now: Diversity
Allowing only biological females in women's sports
Then: Women's sports Now: Human rights violation
Wearing a sombrero
Then: A Halloween costume Now: Cultural appropriation
False accusation of sexual harassment
Then: Slander Now: Your truth
Mom, dad, brother, sister...
Then: Proper term for family members Now: Hateful stereotypes
Normal
Then: “Functioning or occurring in a natural way” Now: Hateful stereotype
In-person learning
Then: School Now: Promoting white supremacy
In-person voting
Then: Election day Now: Voter suppression
Removing a child's genitals
Then: Child mutilation Now: Routine medical check up
Censorship of books
Then: Book burning Now: Banning hate speech
Banning TV networks
Then: Totalitarianism Now: Defending democracy
Reporting facts
Then: Journalism Now: Bothsidesism
Mandating vaccine only to white students
Then: Race-based discrimination Now: Understanding longstanding systemic racism
Segregated school events
Then: a form of racial discrimination Now: “Celebrating meaningful cultural traditions”
Wearing two masks
Then: Paranoia Now: Following the science
Destroying stores and taking their stuff
Then: Looting Now: Reparations
Violent mob uprisings
Then: Riots Now: Mostly peaceful protests
Disputing election results
Then: A constitutional right Now: Inciting violence
"Be less white"
Then: Something you say when you color your hair Now: Diversity training video
Fringe right-wing groups
Then: Crackpots Now: Domestic terrorists
Math
Then: A field of science Now: A form of white supremacy
Punctuality
Then: A virtue Now: A form of white supremacy
Standardized tests
Then: A college application requirement Now: A form of white supremacy
Jeep Cherokee
Then: A tribute to the Native American culture Now: Negative depiction
Secure border
Then: Protecting national security Now: Xenophobia
Hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossings
Then: An invasion Now: A challenge
Keeping unaccompanied minors in detention facilities
Then: Kids in cages Now: Humane immigration policy
Government taking your stuff
Then: Communism Now: Paying your fair share
A person you disagree with politically
Then: A debate opponent Now: A Nazi
My blogs:
https://berlagaperspective.wordpress.com/
https://medium.com/the-woke-diaries
Image: Lgbtqteiath