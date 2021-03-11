Trump's greatness versus Biden's brokenness

As we leave CPAC behind and move into the "what now?" phase of current affairs, a reality struck me about President Trump — a stark contrast to Biden.

As I watched President Trump take the stage like everyone else at CPAC, the powerful realization uncovering his mass appeal hit me square between the eyes. What President Trump represents to voters is the very thing our nation has thirsted for throughout history: a concrete identity — and, in this case, one that is recognizable and fills us with immense pride. His confidence in who this nation is falls upon our ears in a way that dissuades us from ever having to question it.

Our nation needs Trump right now as we need air, and that hasn't changed from four years prior. His goal to "Make America Great Again" was brilliantly designed to layer one "greatness" upon another. President Trump understood that this was possible because our nation's foundation was good — and he is a master builder.

Biden is not. He is quite the opposite, actually. A purveyor of "brokenness," Biden aspires to build a nation of greatness upon the brokenness he and his cronies peddle. You don't have to be a genius to realize that building a great home, to say nothing of the identity of a nation, on a broken foundation is an impossible task. Brokenness begets brokenness. The direction of this nation under Biden offers nothing more than that. It has been the "liberal" method of steering a nation down the drain and into complete subservience to government.

And in its wake? Broken families. A broken education system, resulting in the dumbing down of society. Broken rituals, including weekly attendance at houses of worship. Broken patriotism due to lack of historical reference and ulterior motives. These are just some of the ways the liberal left, in cooperation with an indistinguishable elite, broke down the proud identity our nation was built upon and replaced it with the one most of our children subscribe to today, one associated more with shame than with pride. And they cling to that new identity boldly, convinced that "greatness" will eventually come of it.

This isn't so different from Nazi-occupied Germany, when young children were told by their teachers to "share" whenever their parents spoke wrongly of Hitler in the home. These innocent children were cultivated as informants without even knowing it, making themselves orphans overnight without realizing what they were doing. They too were just doing what they were told.

Our children don't realize the harm they are contributing to in their naïveté, foolishness, or just plain ignorance. To rely on them to wake up in time to save this nation would deem us equally naïve, foolish and ignorant, when in fact they may never be capable of it. Our current generation's equation of brokenness with greatness might be too ingrained to expect more. These are useful idiots, who may soon be able to execute their right to vote at age sixteen if Representative Ayanna Pressley has her way.

Future generations may be a whole other matter. We, the people, must get ahead of that failed equation before it is placed in our children's path. Instead, we need to present to them the identity we seek to return our nation to: from great to great, then even better.

But we can't rely on only President Trump to champion the cause. We need to become "President Trumps" at home and build within our children an identity of national greatness — the same that was stripped away from previous generations to now. For every one of us, this is going to take work. It is going to take dedication. And it is going to take courage to force our voices to be heard, just like what you are seeing right now as several governors open up their states despite the liberal outcry.

This is the time to fight, to be a "pipe hitter," as another great leader, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, called upon every one of us to be — especially knowing that the time left is not ours alone. It is our children's. What national identity do we want to leave behind for them? The greatness offered to us by the unshakeable conviction of President Trump? Or the brokenness offered to us by a man who is "living out right before our eyes" the fate he destines our nation to do with the help of his many friends?

The answer seems clear. As President Trump continues to remind us of our identity, we need to actively claim it — today, tomorrow, and always — to prevent our ever approaching this crossroads again.

Laura J. Wellington is the creator of Miss Laura & Lucky. She is an author and the founder of THREAD MB. Award-winning in kids entertainment and a speaker at TED, she has five kids.

Image: Fox News via YouTube.