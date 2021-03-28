This is not immigration or political asylum

Our family came here from Cuba back in 1964. We came here legally and because of the generosity of the American people. They offered us an opportunity to come here and start a new life. Last, but not least, we came to the U.S. in an orderly fashion.

Sorry, but that's not what we are watching at the U.S.-Mexico border. What we see there is chaos brought to you by a U.S. president who did not have the backbone to tell the immigration activists to shut up.

I loved what Senator Collins said a few days ago:

Border Patrol is overwhelmed, overworked, & discouraged by new policies. Agents took us through a dangerous path to the Rio Grande where we could hear the Cartel members taunting us across the river. Human trafficking, child abuse, & drug smuggling are rampant. This is a crisis.

Yes it's a crisis. Worse than that, we've created a brand new business for criminal elements to exploit. Back to Senator Collins:

Mexican cartels control who crosses the border. A young mother from Guatemala, sitting on an aluminum blanket with her 1-year-old, told me she paid smugglers $6,000.

I guess everybody knows what's going on except The White House and the reporters who would rather ask him about filibuster. It is incredible that President Biden did not get a single question about how criminal elements are making money out of all of this.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.