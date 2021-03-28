Florida State University offers an explicitly racist, sexist class

One of the problems with conservatives is that, for the most part, they’re nice people. They work hard, they refuse to be easily offended snowflakes, they’re tolerant of different ideas, and they’re unlikely to take to the streets in protest or to engage in lawfare. It’s this type of passivity that allows Florida State University feels it's appropriate to offer a class explicitly attacking “white womanhood.” This type of speech seeds racial violence and, if conservatives don’t challenge it, it will continue unabated.

So, about that class. Campus Reform, which all liberty-minded people should check weekly to understand the racist, anti-American garbage being force-fed into young people’s minds, describes what’s happening at Florida State University:

An upcoming class at Florida State University promises to examine the “weaponizing” of White womanhood. According to a flyer for the summer 2021 section of WST 4930, the discussion will cover the “History of Karen.” The poster includes a cartoon portraying an emoji-character with a stereotypical hairstyle alongside an image of women draped in Klan hoods. The poster also prominently features a quote attributed to New York Times columnist Charles Blow. “The activation of white terror is a white woman’s soft power,” the poster reads. “We like to masculinize white supremacy, to presume it reeks of testosterone, when in fact, it is just as likely to be spritzed by perfume.”

The teacher of this misbegotten, angry, racist class is Meghan Martinez, a teaching assistant professor at FSU. Her bio shows that she’s a product of the college and is absolutely pickled in racist thinking:

Meghan Helena Martinez was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She graduated with her B.A. from Florida State University in 2006, where she double majored in American History and English Literature. She continued her graduate studies at Florida State, receiving her M.A. (2008) and Ph.D (2018) in African American history, specializing in racial violence and lynching in the early 20th century. She primarily researches the history of racial violence and racial inequality in the US and its legacies. Her current work focuses on racial violence and historical memory in north Florida in the 1920s. She is an enthusiastic supporter of Florida State’s sports and arts programs and a long suffering Miami Dolphins fan. Courses include: AMH 2097: Race, Ethnicity, and Nationality in the United States AMH 2020: American History Survey Course US History post 1865- Special Topics: Racial Violence in Modern America RESEARCH INTERESTS U.S. Post 1865, African American history, specializing in racial violence and lynching in the early 20th century.

One would think that someone who’s spent almost two decades studying racism would understand that it is racist to attack people based upon the color of their skin. However, Martinez’s academic career, instead of making her sensitive to and averse to racism, has inculcated into her the belief that two wrongs make a right: That is, she seems to think she can make up for the undoubted racism African Americans suffered in America’s history decades and centuries ago by brutally attacking white women today.

All decent people, regardless of race, need to make Florida State University aware that this is unacceptable. However, whatever you do, please remember to be polite.

We do not advance the case that racism is offensive in whatever form it takes if we attack people with obscenities or, God forbid, threats. We are better than that. The following language makes the point without being in any way offensive: “I learned that your university is offering a course that explicitly attacks white women. This is objectively racist, it violates white women’s civil rights, and I strongly urge you to cancel the class immediately.”

This racism needs to stop now because it cannot end well. And the way to stop it is to speak up – politely, always, but loudly.

