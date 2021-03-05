There most recent sex claim against Gov. Cuomo is a doozy

On Wednesday, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a teary apology during which he said that he didn’t do anything he was alleged to have done but, if he did in fact do those things, he had no idea that they were bad things. On Thursday, Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former health policy adviser to Gov. Cuomo, told CBS that Andrew Cuomo explicitly propositioned her during an office meeting, in addition to crude, personal questions about her sex life. Cuomo’s going to have a hard time explaining that he didn’t know he’s not supposed to proposition employees almost four decades younger than he is.

Andrew Cuomo should be in the news for pushing policies that turned New York’s nursing homes into slaughterhouses. The media, however, don’t want people to pay attention to that information because it opens a can of worms about whether Trump killed people or Democrat governors did; about the media’s obsessive love affair with Cuomo in 2020; about the other Democrat mayors who sent infected people to nursing, sparking deadly outbreaks; and about the entire lockdown approach, which didn’t just quarantine the sick and the vulnerable, it quarantined everyone.

The best way to distract people isn’t by hollering “Squirrel!” Instead, it’s by hollering, “Sex!” And we’re getting really dispiriting, creepy insights into how Cuomo (allegedly) sexually harassed people working for him or with him, or even young women he met at social events. With the Democrats anxious to get Cuomo out of the way so that people will stop talking about him and, by extension, the other killer governors, the sex stories just keep rolling in.

The latest story is the sleaziest. It’s already been in the New York Times but it gains real power when you see a very pretty young woman tell the tale on television to a sympathetic Norah O’Donnell.

In Spring 2019, Charlotte Bennett began to work for Cuomo as a health policy adviser. Within a short time, the pretty 25-year-old found herself promoted to the position of senior briefer and executive assistant. She felt that Cuomo was her mentor. Now she claims that he was a “textbook abuser.”

For Bennett, the sense of Cuomo was someone looking out for her ended in Spring 2020, when she moved to Albany and the governor, who was now becoming a media star, became excessively interested in her sex life. At that time, she said, “I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways.”

The trigger for Cuomo making the moves on Bennett started when she told Cuomo that she’d once been raped. According to her, he became fixated on that subject.

In June, while at work, the 62-year-old Cuomo told Bennett he was “lonely” and “looking for a relationship.” Says Bennett, “Asked if I had trouble enjoying being with someone, because of my drama….The governor asked me if I was sensitive to intimacy.”

As if that wasn’t sufficiently creepy, Cuomo, who had recently broken up with his girlfriend, offered that he was willing to date “anyone over 22.” To Bennett, Cuomo was stating that “he’s trying to sleep with me. The governor’s trying to sleep with me. And I’m deeply uncomfortable. And I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”

What makes this allegation very bad for Cuomo is the fact that there is contemporaneous evidence. Immediately after the event, Bennett texted a friend, telling her everything that had happened between her and Cuomo, adding, “It was like the most explicit it could be.”

In a different conversation, when Bennett told Cuomo she was thinking of getting a tattoo, the governor of the State of New York told her to get one on her buttocks. Because that’s not at all inappropriate for the highest political office holder in the state to tell a 23-year-old employee.

One of the most disturbing things for me in terms of all of these young women is how pathetic they are. Feminists have spent the last 50 years pounding into girls’ heads that they are strong, they are invincible, and they don’t have to put up with being treated as sexual objects by rapacious bosses. Indeed, Lindsey Boylan, the first to go public about Cuomo, explicitly stated that, after seeing what was done to her mother, vowed she’d never put up with that – and then she did anyway.

This is the same feeling I had during the #MeToo movement. The young women in the Democrat party have almost invariably attended hard left, anti-male, third-wave feminist colleges and universities. You’d think they’d be kick-ass female warriors. Instead, so many young, Democrat women are cringy neurotics. (Conservative young women don’t seem as neurotic or victimized.) It’s very disheartening and I feel deeply sorry for these damaged young women who are perfect chum for the predatory “male feminists” in their world.

IMAGE: Charlotte Bennett. YouTube screengrab.