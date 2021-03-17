Public school teachers plotted to destroy parents

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak came out with a blockbuster report about current and former teachers in Loudon County, Virginia, plotting via Facebook to infiltrate, hack, and dox parents in the school district who object to the district teaching Critical Race Theory (“CRT”). Dennis Prager did go far enough when he says public school education is child abuse; it’s adult abuse too.

Just last week, Dennis Prager wrote again about how extraordinarily toxic public school is for American children. After pointing out that America’s colleges and universities are where values and intelligence go to die, he had this to say:

The worse news is that sending your child to almost any elementary school or high school -- public or private -- is fast becoming equally toxic. More and more schools are being taken over by left-wing ideologues and by nonideologues who lack the courage to confront the ideologues. Once infected with leftism, these schools teach children to hate reason, tradition, America, Christianity, whites, excellence, freedom and masculinity. To cite one example, thanks to a million-dollar grant from Bill Gates through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Oregon Education Department has announced that teaching there is "one right answer" in math -- yes, in math -- is an expression of white supremacy.

As if to reinforce everything Prager said, Rosiak reported about a private Facebook group, with 624 members, called the “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudon County” (“ARPLC”). The group eventually became obsessed with infiltrating, hacking, and doxing parents who dared oppose the school district’s highly racist “anti-racial” CRT indoctrination program.

Loudon County, just north of D.C., is America’s richest county. According to Rosiak, the group is a “who’s who” that includes “school staff and elected officials.” One of the group’s members is the county’s new prosecutor, who squeaks to buy in the election thanks to $845,000 in cash from George Soros. The group is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

Rosiak’s article is long and detailed, and you should read the whole thing. However, here’s the gist, so that you can understand how deep the rot is in America’s education system:

CRT fanatics within the school district were deeply concerned about parents who had started a group called Parents Against Critical Theory (P.A.C.T.). These parents acted because they felt that CRT created disharmony and intolerance.

Eventually, a mother in the ARPLC group named Jen Durham announced that she was looking for “volunteers to combat the anti-CRT activities of the P.A.C.T. folks, the stoplcpscrt website, and the like.” Durham wanted the volunteers to gather information on the parents involved, infiltrate the group with fake online profiles, have hackers shut down their websites or redirect them to pro-CRT webpages, and dox the people who opposed CRT. Instead of shouting Durham down, and shaming her for her anti-American activities, ARPLC members sprang into action, naming names, and publicizing amongst themselves addresses and employer information.

Showing their fascist chops, the group decided that anybody who wasn’t with them was against them. If a parent wasn’t out there shouting CRT slogans that parent (and the parent’s information) ended up on the list. Neutrality was not allowed. When the Loudon County school district made national news for being the first to attack Dr. Seuss, a parent who asked for evidence that Seuss was racist was put on the list. The ARPLC’s motto was “silence is complicity.”

There is much more at the Daily Wire. What the ARPCL's Facebook group revealed was a fanatic attempt to silence anybody who was trying to stop a public school district from indoctrinating children into the belief that all races are not created equal, and that whites are specifically less equal than other races, not to mention mean, vicious, and toxic.

Americans are for the most part very nice people. If you push them, they don’t usually push back. They try to give people the benefit of the doubt. They’re deeply opposed to racism so, if you tell them that something is antiracist, they will believe you.

But things are coming to a head now. Nice Americans have a choice – they can either fight the toxins that the left is releasing into American society, or they can watch the America we know, the constitutional society premised on equality, the rule of law, the right of peaceable assembly, etc., get septic and die.

Having put two children through public school some time ago, I understand better than most that teachers are holding our students hostage because they control the all-important grades the students receive. At some point, though, parents are going to have to push back against the race fanatics in the school system or lose America forever. In other words – and I’m sorry to say this – parents are the new frontline in the war for America’s soul.

IMAGE: Classroom by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash.