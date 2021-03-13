Proof my senators don't care what I think

When H.R. 1 (the For the People Act) passed the House, I sent emails to Virginia's supposedly moderate Democrat Virginia senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, urging them to vote no. So far I have received a reply only from Senator Kaine. I expected little from either based on a previous response from Senator Warner regarding my thoughts about the equally egregious H.R. 5 Equality Act. Warner's empty and obviously automated email response follows:

Dear Mr. Stansbury, Thank you for contacting me. As we work in the Senate to meet the enormous challenges facing this country, your views and those of your fellow Virginians are very important to me. I am honored to serve Virginia as your United States Senator, and am glad that you took the time to send me your thoughts. If you need additional information or if there's another issue that's important to you, please visit my website at: www.warner.senate.gov where you may send a message to me or sign-up for email updates to get the latest on my work in the Senate. You may also follow me at: www.facebook.com/MarkRWarner/ and https://twitter.com/MarkWarner . Sincerely, MARK R. WARNER United States Senator

Although it was also likely an automated response, at least Senator Kaine's staffers sent a very formal signed letter that included his detailed endorsement. I lack a Ph.D., but I know that this bill is nothing more than a Democrat power-grab that will severely weaken voting safeguards to guarantee one-party Dem rule for the foreseeable future. Even our poor neighbor Mexico will have stronger voting safeguards. Mexico even now requires a photo ID with fingerprints. I cannot believe that our powerful senator can honestly think this self-righteous, eloquently worded load of lies will convince many Virginia citizens to support this travesty, but then again, it appears there are plenty in newly blue Virginia who have abandoned critical thinking for postmodern-era feelings. Malcolm Muggeridge got it right when he said, "People do not believe lies because they have to, but because they want to."

However, I do admire the Senator Kaine's courage to put his position in writing, unlike Senator Warner. His letter follows:

March 10, 2021 Dear Mr. Stansbury: Thank you for contacting me about the For the People Act of 2021 (H.R.1). I appreciate hearing from you. On January 4, 2021, Representative John Sarbanes introduced H.R.1, a sweeping package of pro-democracy reforms that would amend current federal law related to campaign finance, voting rights, and government ethics. The For the People Act addresses urgent and long-overdue steps to renew our democracy by making it easier for eligible Americans to vote; ending the dominance of big, dark money in politics; and ensuring that public officials work in the public interest. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on January 19, 2021, that the legislation would be the Senate Democratic majority's first bill in the new Congress. In March of 2019, the House of Representatives passed the For the People Act of 2019 by a vote of 234 to 193, with every Democrat voting in support. I was an original cosponsor of the companion bill in the Senate, which all 47 members of the Senate Democratic caucus cosponsored. Unfortunately, the bill sat in Mitch McConnell's self-described "legislative graveyard," and he did not bring it up for a vote before the conclusion of the 116th Congress. The American democracy urgently needs repair. For decades, public trust has declined as our political system's longstanding challenges have worsened. I believe that we should always strive to increase transparency and improve how our federal government functions. I will continue to do everything in my power to safeguard our democracy and preserve our electoral system. Please be assured that I will keep your views in mind should the Senate consider this bill. Thank you again for contacting me. Sincerely, Tim Kaine

I have since learned that 20 Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to congressional leadership claiming that H.R. 1 is unconstitutional. Good luck with that. To date, the Supreme Court has clearly demonstrated its unwillingness to review any serious challenges alleging 2020 vote fraud. We should expect even less help now that every Dem, the DOJ, SCOTUS, big corporate CEOs, the MSM, and even the DoD are seemingly united. I see little chance that adult supervision will reappear in time to save America from the Orwellian future that awaits.

