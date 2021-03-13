Aztec worship chants now proposed for California public schools

Leftists in education are always cooking up bad ideas of what's to be taught in schools, but here's one that arguably takes the cake.

The California Department of Education has proposed an ethnic studies “model curriculum” that includes, among other things, chanting the names of Aztec gods in an attempt to build unity among schoolchildren. Included in the draft curriculum is a list of “lesson resources” with a chant based on “In Lak Ech,” which it describes as “love, unity, mutual respect,” and “Panche Be,” which it describes as “seeking the roots of truth.” The chant starts with a declaration that “you are my other me” and “if I do harm to you, I do harm to myself.” Before chanting the name of the Aztec god Tezkatlipoka, the text reads: “Seeking the roots of the truth, seeking the truth of the roots, elders and us youth, (youth), critical thinking through.” It adds: “Tezkatlipoka, Tezkatlipoka, x2 smoking mirror, self-reflection Tezkatlipoka.”

So much for separation of church and state. That's a religious chant to someone else's religion. Their plan is to literally foist that "faith" if you can call it that, onto California's schoolchildren, many of whom already have religions of their own from their families.

So much for the usual claptrap out of this bunch about all cultures being alike. This one is being favored and taught as a theological indoctrination.

Worse still, it's as repellent and abhorrent a religion as such things come.

The Aztecs, as these clowns choose to ignore, had a religion commanding human sacrifice, cannibalism, and conquest. Like pretty much every ancient culture, the ancient Aztecs had many civilizational greatnesses in the ancient Aztecs, but religion was not one of them.

The phony god these California wokesters are planning to force children to worship was the very one who commanded the abhorrent practice of human sacrifice, often of captives. According to Fox:

Tezkatlipoka is the name of an Aztec god that was honored with human sacrifice. According to the World History Encyclopedia, an impersonator of Tezkatlipoka would be sacrificed with his heart removed to honor the deity.

The Fox report even has a video of the students doing the worshipful chanting.

What's doing in Mexico City, home of the Aztecs, where no one would dream of doing such disgusting chants? Well, a couple months ago someone discovered some authentic Aztec history in a dig --- a stacked mountain of the just-beheaded skulls of captives on the edge of city walls. (Like ISIS in Syria, as my combat vet nephew told me, also liked to do). The Aztecs were the ISIS of their age in terms of cruelty and quest for power.

And not just ripping hearts out and stacking human skulls. They also did a lot of cannibalism:

At one extreme, anthropologist Marvin Harris, author of Cannibals and Kings, has suggested that the flesh of the victims was a part of an aristocratic diet as a reward, since the Aztec diet was lacking in proteins. According to Harris, the Aztec economy would not support feeding slaves (the captured in war) and the columns of prisoners were "marching meat".

Bernard R. Ortiz de Montellano has proposed that Aztec cannibalism coincided with times of harvest and should be thought of as more of a Thanksgiving. Montellano rejects the theories of Harner and Harris saying that with evidence of so many tributes and intensive chinampa agriculture, the Aztecs did not need any other food sources.

Some of the ancient Anasazi Indians of the U.S. Southwest, descended by some accounts from Aztecs, also were practicing cannibals in the same Aztec tradition. The Navajo say that Anasazi in their language means "ancient enemy," so obviously there were problems.

And the Navajo were hardly the only Indians who were victimized by marauders who practiced such north American cannibalism. Mexico's other Indian nations, such as the Tarascan of Michoacan, couldn't stand the Aztecs.

The Tarascan state was contemporary with and an enemy of the Aztec Empire, against which it fought many wars. The Tarascan empire blocked Aztec expansion to the northwest, and the Tarascans fortified and patrolled their frontiers with the Aztecs, possibly developing the first truly territorial state of Mesoamerica. Due to its relative isolation within Mesoamerica, the Tarascan state had many cultural traits completely distinct from those of the Mesoamerican cultural group. It is particularly noteworthy for being among the few Mesoamerican civilizations to use metal for tools and ornamentation, and even weapons.[4]

Nobody likes cannibalism, nobody. It's inhuman, and not even animals do it. It's fundamentally against human nature. That might explain why such cultures that embrace that practice it are always easily toppled, and the Aztecs were no exception. The Native Americans of these parts readily embraced Christianity, which is why the arrival of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 1512 was so powerful. The Indians at the time all knew what the alternative was, and nobody ever went back, not any more than the ancient Europeans who sure as heck aren't going to return to embrace the religion of Loki and Thor.

But wokester leftists are a different breed and have begun to pick up the torch.

Part of this worship of Aztecs and their religion is ignorance at who the Aztecs were and why their religion was so repellent.

Another part of it is secretly liking it and hoping to advance the Aztec terror-is-power narrative, which obviously benefited a tiny elite there, as a model for themselves.

But another part still is a view that it's a pander to Latinos.

Latino students are now 55% of the state's public school student population. What better, in the minds of these people, than to indoctrinate whites to claim that Aztec culture is better?

Instead of teach students the culturally uniting principles of the American founding and lives of its founding fathers, they reject all of that and are looking for a new religion. They found one, in about the most vicious of all Indian tribes (except maybe the much-feared Iroquois), that fit the wokester narrative. They reject American values and embrace foreign ones, ones they can pin on Latinos, despite the fact that Mexico's other Indians, who now form the public school population majority, hated the Aztecs as much as anyone.

Bottom line is, they've chased God and the founding fathers from our public schools, but now need to replace it. They chose their religion, imposed it on others, and violated the separation of church and state. Their idea is an atrocious one, and they now need to be held accountable.

