New emails deepen the mystery surrounding election night in Fulton County

Fulton County, Georgia, was one of the locations that had a lot of mystery surrounding its vote counting on election night. Poll workers sent observers home that night, yet they continued counting votes for hours afterward – a count that shot Biden, who had been trailing, into the winner’s circle. Georgia’s officials vigorously denied all wrongdoing. However, emails that John Solomon’s outlet, Just the News, obtained via a public records request seem to support Republican concerns.

I wrote a great deal about events in Fulton County on election night. This is the most comprehensive account. The short version is that, at 10:00 p.m., a poll worker sent election observers home, saying that vote counting would stop due to a burst pipe.

The video showed, however, that once the observers had left, several poll workers pulled boxes of ballots out from under tables and began running them through the scanners that count votes. Some poll workers were seen repeatedly running the same ballots through the machine. It’s estimated that they counted 15,000-20,000 ballots.

After the election, Georgia officials claimed that what happened – observers kicked out and counting continuing -- was all perfectly normal. Everyone knew all those uncounted boxes of ballots were there, said the officials, so there was nothing sneaky about clearing the room of observers and starting a vote count the moment the observers were gone. Moreover, the election officials insisted that the rescans were simply because of machine malfunctions, rather than examples of the same ballots being counted multiple times.

At the time, before the videos emerged of late-night counting, local and national media outlets announced that counting had stopped by 10:30 and would resume the next day. However, after the videos emerged, Regina Waller, a county spokesman, told Just the News that she had informed all those media outlets – the ones that claimed that everything stopped at 10:30, that counting had not stopped. Instead, she claimed that she “stated to all media...that although several workers were released to go home, a small team remained behind to assist with scanning ballots.”

Not a single media outlet, however, mentioned that counting would continue. Either Waller or the outlets were truth-challenged. Just the News reported on Sunday that it had obtained more information indicating that Waller’s statement to Just the News was an after-the-fact retrofit meant to cover for a fake narrative on election night itself:

In the email, timestamped at 10:22 p.m. on Nov. 3 and addressed to several county officials as well as State Farm Arena spokesman Garin Narain, Waller wrote: “The workers in the Absentee Ballot Processing area will get started again at 8 am tomorrow.” Waller goes on to request arrangements for news crews hoping to get live shots of the counting the following day. Reached for comment via email, Waller said the email “was in response to a question received asking when all workers would return.” She did not respond to a request to see the original email to which she was responding.

That wasn’t the only interesting email Just the News obtained:

In a message sent at 11:15 p.m. that night, Fulton County Interagency Affairs Manager Fran Phillips-Calhoun wrote to Waller and several other county staffers: “FYI – [the Secretary of State's office] just sort of threw the team under the bus stating that ‘we had a great day, but we decided to throw in the towel for the night even though the public is waiting...’ on results.”

Again, the message lacks context, but it seems to hint that the official narrative for election night was that everyone was going home and that all counting would stop – except, of course, it didn’t stop at all.

Just the News has more information about mixed messages from Fulton County. Witness affidavits, sworn under penalty of perjury, support the charge that something sneaky happened, and now the officials’ own emails seem to bear that out. You can read the rest here.

The one thing that’s certain about election night is that, as long as the Democrat-run counties across America that deviated from election norms continue to resist scrutiny, at least half of all Americans are going to assume that they’re hiding election fraud that placed the wrong man in the White House.

IMAGE: Peculiar doings in Fulton County. YouTube screengrab.