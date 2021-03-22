Jealous Dubya Bush emerges a pathetic, bitter little man

No, I hadn't see this news item late last week, about George Bush suddenly not "owing" another president his "silence," in his string of lip-curdling insults directed at President Trump. Guess I don't view him as worth watching much. But sure enough, he had plenty of hateful things to say about President Trump for the left-wing media, and he's the smaller for it.

Here were his three worst whoppers, as cited by Business Insider:

In an interview with the Texas Tribune's Evan Smith, Bush described how watching the January 6 attack "really disturbed" him, both then and now. "I was sick to my stomach ... to see our nation's Capitol being stormed by hostile forces," he said. "And it really disturbed me to the point where I did put out a statement, and I'm still disturbed when I think about it. It undermines rule of law, the ability to express yourself in peaceful ways in a public square. This was an expression that was not peaceful." Bush has kept a relatively low political profile since leaving office, becoming known for taking up painting. But following the attack on the Capitol, he issued a statement saying he was "appalled" by the behavior of some political leaders — an apparent reference to Trump. He also compared the rioters' tactics to those of a "banana republic."

And this:

In his Texas Tribune interview, portions of which were later aired by CNN, he gave a blunt no to the question of whether he thought the election was stolen from Trump.

And finally, this revolting glurge:

But Bush said he was "optimistic" about democracy, and that the current "anger in the system" may "eventually work its way out of the system." "The history of the United States has shown these populist movements begin to fritter over time," he said.

So now Bush is freely taking potshots against President Trump, something he only occasionally did when Trump was president, and something he never did against President Obama, who did more to destroy the institutions of the U.S. and wokester-fy the U.S. military and Justice department than anyone. Maybe he's trying to suck up to Joe Biden, an old acquaintance, and now trying to get his licks in. Maybe he's just still seething and it's just boiling over.

Bush has never liked President Trump.

Unlike Obama, Trump made Bush's own record as president look awful in comparison.

Unlike Trump, Bush did a paltry tax cut and got a paltry, barely-there, recovery. He got the U.S. into a string of useless never-ending wars, none of which gained the U.S. anything, and all of which were costly in terms of U.S. blood and treasure, never recognizing the folly of nation-building. The only people who gained were Bush-linked "consultants." He did nothing as the media attacked him as 'Hitler,' he never liked his Republican voters, and he always tried to suck up to the swamp establishment, hoping to extend his political power to his relatives in a sort of 'dynasty' which is revolting to voters. He was also big on expanding government power -- in the Patriot Act, which is now being abused on Republicans instead of bloodthirsty terrorists, and in bringing us the TSA, targeting old blue haired ladies instead of angry Middle Eastern military-aged young men. Maybe his biggest failure was that he and his brother, terrified of what consultants called 'the Latino vote' constantly sucked up to the open borders lobby narrative on immigration, leaving the U.S. border open, and attempting and failing to get an amnesty bill through in 2007. (Wonder what he thought of those majority votes for Trump in Texas's solidly Latino Rio Grande Valley? Anyone ask?) Bottom line: What a shambles of a president he was.

Bush hated Trump for his bold manner, for his harsh treatment of his brother Jeb Bush on the 2016 campaign trail, and for his repudiation of the Bush foreign policy, replacing it with something way better -- zero wars, and much of the Arab world and the Israelis, of all things, friends, something Trump should have been awarded a Nobel peace prize for. Nobody ever brought up Bush for one of those things and for Bush, that's the holy grail.

So now he's back to blaming President Trump for the Capitol riot and intoning pieties about an attack on "democracy," which is garbage. Hundreds of thousands of people rallied for President Trump over the serious issue of election fraud, and a few hundred, apparently allowed into the Capitol by the Capitol police, got out of control and yes, acted like creeps. Most are now going to jail for it which nobody opposes. And were they Trump supporters? Nope, most didn't vote, didn't know much about politics and at least one was linked to Antifa. In other words, they were typical riot-goers, for whom this sort of thing is a way of life. Banana republic? Please. Where were the guns? Real banana republics do their coups with guns and palace massacres. These people were clowns taking an opportunity presented to them by inept cops and made a stink and got busted. That's all. But Bush intones the pieties.

Second, Bush thinks there was no election fraud, despite the suitcases in Atlanta, the sudden stop of counting in four states at 2:00 a.m, the transported ballots from New York to Pennsylvania, the witness testimonies in various states, the blocked observers, the ignored court orders, the ballot harvests, the usurped power from legislatures, the unchecked signatures, the backdated ballots, the unfolded ballots and massive other irregularities which are only now getting a court rulings critical of these obvious cheatings. Bush's pig-stupid single 'no' answer with absolutely nothing to argue against this mountain of evidence everyone sees and knows about, says mountains about where he's coming from. He likes the election fraud. Anything that Gets Trump is good to him, and too bad about that actual threat on democracy.

The third one's the biggest whopper. Bush dismissed President Trump as an ephemeral populist who will eventually "fritter away," imagining that everyone will come back to Bush and his swamp model of governance as the standard as time passes. All he needs is time and everyone will come to love him, despite the fact that his stature as ex-president has fallen, not risen, as he had expected. In Bush's mind, Trump was an aberration. We'll all snap out of it. We are all supposed to miss Bush now, and long for politics as usual again.

It's a complete delusion. Trump just came out with a stellar statement that reminded voters just how great he really was and how unjust this recent election stolen from him was:

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast. The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace. His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come. Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation. But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies. They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!”

Imagine Bush making such a statement like that. Wouldn't happen. Bush was Mr. Mumbles, dismissed at the time as just an absence of articulation talent, but in hindsight, probably a reflection of his lack of clarity, given his leftist impulses. It's hard to be two things at once and at the time he was playing Republican. Trump's statement had stellar clarity, both of the situation and the disastrous political decision-making, reading Biden's failure like a book. It also had a strong direction, a genuine recognition of the problem, a no-bones take on the failures of the Biden minion leadership and a capacity to articulate what voters are thinking. Trump is going to rise on statements like these and if the electoral system is repaired, re-take the White House, and "beat them three times" as he said at a rally a few weeks back.

Bush doesn't rally people like that. He barely rallies the fawning media. Now he's taking potshots at Trump and it's reducing his stature even further. What a nasty, bitter little man he is becoming now that he's opening his mouth. He's a mouse compared to Cat Trump but one who has ambitions of becoming a rat. This is wretched. He should go back to dog paintings.

