John Brennan tries to 'act less white'

It's pretty normal for normal Americans to know that nobody should be judged by his race.

But leftist former CIA director John Brennan isn't exactly normal.

After spending the last six years in a miasma of lawbreaking and politicization of his chosen field of intelligence, he's now put on his wokester hat and done a Coca-Cola: he's trying to "act less white."

Get a load of his talking-head segment on MSNBC:

Former CIA Director John Brennan says "I'm increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days," which prompts MSNBC's Nicole Wallace to laugh pic.twitter.com/cbNS8oQ1eK — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 1, 2021

According to the Washington Examiner:

Host Nicolle Wallace, who was a White House communications director under President George W. Bush, then teed up Brennan by casting doubt on the "notion" that Republicans care about the lives and safety of law enforcement. "Well, I must say, to Claire's point, I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days," Brennan began, prompting a laugh from Wallace, who was visible on the split screen, "with what I see other white males saying." Noting "very few exceptions" in the GOP, naming Sen. Mitt Romney and Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Brennan said that "there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity." "And so, they’ll continue to gaslight the country the way Donald Trump did," Brennan added. "And the fact this has such security and safety implications for the American public and for the members of Congress, again, as Claire said, it is a disgusting display of craven politics that really should have no place in the United States in 2021."

So Brennan is such a neo-racist that he identifies with the color of people well above the ideas they express? He sees "white" before he sees "people I disagree with" or "people I delude myself into thinking are liars"? He thinks the color of the speakers are more important than the ideas he disagrees with?

Let's put that logic on the other foot. Would it look cool if a New York Times columnist, or leftist writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, declared that because Candace Owens or Thomas Sowell or Clarence Thomas or Dr. Ben Carson, M.D. said things he didn't agree with, he's ashamed of being black? Don't think so, and in any case, would never happen. They aren't clowns.

But Brennan is. And if anyone says anything he disagrees with, he's going to become ashamed of his entire race, which he had no say-so in ending up with, and no doubt "try to act less white," as the Coca-Cola training says.

He's at heart a racist, the new kind we call "neo-racist," but still a person who sees color so encompassingly that he can't see or hear anything else. Nobody's an individual to him; everyone "represents." And for him, it's all politics. He's not ashamed of being white because a freak like John Gacy lived; he's ashamed of being white because some of his political opponents are white. Whiteness trumps everything. He's a gross, self-abasing neo-racist, hating his own color because of something someone else said.

Can you believe that this miserable creature once ran the CIA — not as a political operative put in that position, but as a careerist who moved his way up the ladder? That's the CIA that goes all over the world and meets all kinds of new and exotic people of many races and colors. Did he spend his time in a basement during all those years? How is it he can see the world only in terms of skin color without any concession that different people have different ideas? Where did he get the idea that anyone who is non-white thinks the same as he does? The group identity thing is really pretty disgusting since presumably it was his job as a spy to identify that one individual in a hostile overseas country who might betray his country for ours.

Brennan's also famous for supporting torture of terror suspects, some of whom weren't white, and then took his knowledge of dirty tricks in the aftermath to try to Get Trump. So none of that made him ashamed to be white, but the dissenting views of white people in Congress do — those very whites who are likely to expose his questionable legal activities as he tried to Get Trump.

For a former CIA director to be talking like a college wokester as he's doing is pathetic. The grizzled old pro-torture intelligence operative gets a little snowflake on, on his twinkle toes, all to virtue-signal for MSNBC.

Barf. Nothing more wretched than this kind of missing gravitas. This guy is an embarrassment. Get the hook.

Image: Screen shot from MSNBC video posted on shareable YouTube.