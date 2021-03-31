Joe Biden, irresponsible dog owner, where is animal control?

Joe Biden's got some animal-control problems.

His much-feted dog, Major, touted as 'historic' in the press, has bitten another person. According to the Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden’s dog, Major, has been involved in another biting incident at the White House, this time involving an employee of the National Park Service. “Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk,” the First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa confirmed to CNN in a piece published Tuesday about an incident that took place Monday on the South Lawn while the employee was working. “Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury,” he added.

Seems they let him run around loose while innocent employees are working, despite the biting record of the dog.

How would that go over if Biden did that in a Wal-Mart?

It's safe to say the animal control officers would be there on the spot.

There are no bad dogs, just irresponsible dog owners. If the Bidens can't control this dog and refuses to pay for a professional trainer, what the heck is going on here? Is the dog just for Biden to take pictures with? Something here speaks to neglect.

This is at least the third incident of the Bidens' involving a mishap with a dog.

The same dog, who had been a rescued animal, was sent back to Delaware already once in this short, dim Biden presidency, after it bit a Secret Service agent.

Have you ever seen a Secret Service agent? They're a calm, collected bunch. It likely wasn't like the guy was flailing and disturbing the dog with his motions. It's strange to think a dog would attack someone like that given that there hadn't been any reported provocations.

There also was the tail-pulling incident late last year or early this year, when Joe Biden broke his foot after an incident with this same dog. Biden claimed to be stepping out of the shower, said he yanked the animal's tail, then chased him about and eventually fell down. Sound like that's the whole story?

What we have here is evidence of an irresponsible dog owner.

In the real world, repeated instances of dog-biting and maybe foot-breaking is grounds for taking an animal away. Since Biden can't control the creature, maybe it's time to send in animal control to remove the animal and put him up for adoption to somone who specializes in training difficult dogs. Biden isn't going to give attention to this on his own -- nor apparently is the vaunted "Doctor" Jill. The creature will just keep on attacking and biting others, and Joe and Jill will call these ats 'little nips.' What's next, an attack on a toddler?

You wonder what's going on. All that's most obvious now is that someone from animal control ought to look into it.

Image: Animal Control Officer by Gan Khoon Lay from the Noun Project // Creative Commons CCBY (unspecified, as directed)