Is the NBA 'woking' to death?

The numbers are in for the NBA All-Star Game:

The TV ratings are in for the NBA All-Star Game, and the numbers are brutal. According to Anthony Crupi, the game averaged a pathetic 5.94 million viewers on TNT this past Sunday. Just how bad are those numbers? It’s a record low.

So what's going on? The "woke" NBA will explain it in a couple of ways:

a) It's an exhibition; and,

b) The Harry-Meghan show was on the other channel.

Yes, it is an exhibition, as every other All-Star game is. Over the years, the NBA turned the exhibition game into a scoring contest. I did not like it but lots of others did, especially young fans like my sons who loved the acrobatics on the court.

Yes, "Harry & Meghan vs The Queen" was on the other channel but it was an hour show. The game was longer and fans could have caught a big portion of the game if interested.

So what's going on? The NBA has turned "woke" and a China apologist. It is no longer entertainment but "wokism" at its worst.

As with other businesses, low ratings mean lower revenues and usually payroll cuts. Can someone ring the players’ union and break the news that “woke” means less money?

Of course, Commissioner Adam Silver could stop it in a heartbeat. He could tell the players to play and leave the politics to cable news pundits. Maybe he is afraid of having his home torched by the local wokies.

