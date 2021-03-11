When will Joe Biden step down ... or be removed from office?

Is Joe Biden on the way out? By resignation, or by removal?

The answer to that question (based purely on my best guess) is plainly found in the wording of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution (assuming that document still counts for anything). Specifically, the answer is found in section 2, of the Amendment. This section states: "Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress."

Now you may be saying: "But Biden is the president, and Kamala Harris is the vice president." At present this is true, but if Biden resigns, or is removed from office, then Harris becomes the president, and the Office of the Vice President is vacant.

Why is this important? Because at present, the Senate is split 50-50 along party lines. Assuming Republicans could hold the line, no vice presidential nominee put forth could achieve a majority vote in the Senate. All Democratic legislation until after the 2022 election would thus be blocked in 50-50 tie votes, with no vice presidential vote to break the ties.

So how does the swamp manage to remove a clearly feeble Joe Biden and maintain the tie-breaking vote in the Senate? The answer, as always, is Mitch MccCnnell. Despite being 79 years old and having just been reelected to a six year term, McConnell is reportedly "considering" resigning his seat. Its been reported that the Kentucky legislature is drawing up plans to provide a mechanism to replace McConnell, despite the prerogatives of the Democratic governor of Kentucky.

It is highly unlikely an 85 year old McConnell would even run for reelection in six years, so why resign now? Could it possibly be due to a deal regarding McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, the recent Inspector General's report and the Biden Justice department's decision to not investigate? That is speculation, but is anything beyond the realm of possibility in 2021 America?

Suppose McConnell resigns, the Senate is then 50-49 in favor of the Democrat majority. Kamala Harris is installed at that time as president and quickly puts forth a nominee for vice president while the Democrat governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, slow walks a replacement for McConnell. The Democrats confirm a new vice president, and maintain control of the Senate by way of the tie-breaking vice presidential vote. No Republican senator has to explain to voters why they voted for the new vice president, handing total control of the government back to Democrats, and so all have plausible deniability.