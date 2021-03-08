Greyhound Lines stands up to the Biden administration

One of the most despicable things about the Biden administration is that, even as it doubles and triples down on the COVID restrictions it wants for Americans, it’s utterly unconcerned about the diseases flooding across the border along with the illegal aliens Biden is unconstitutionally welcoming in. The president and CEO of Greyhound Lines, though, is demanding that, at the very least, its workers and other passengers get protected from the COVID so many illegal aliens bring with them.

From the start of his campaign, Biden weaponized the Wuhan virus against Trump. Informed and intelligent people realized very quickly that Trump was moving with extraordinary rapidity to get systems in place to combat the virus (masks, ventilators, temporary hospitals, etc.) and was unleashing the scientists so that they could find a vaccination for the virus. On the other side, Fauci was saying whatever nonsense entered his head, frightening people and often stymying Trump’s efforts; the media was battling any treatment that Trump supported (most notably hydroxychloroquine); and Biden, despite a 47-year-record of incompetence, was promising to do everything better than Trump did.

Once in the White House, Biden and Fauci said that America will be dysfunctional for months or years, that we’ll be wearing masks indefinitely, and that even getting the vaccination will not return things to normal. The administration also targeted Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, who’d never closed his state and who ended up with slightly fewer deaths than lockdown states while keeping Florida’s economy alive.

When Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he was returning the state to normal status, with citizens allowed to use their discretion about the level of protection they wanted, and Mississippi’s governor also lightened that state’s regulations, Biden announced that these Southern states were “Neanderthals.” And of course, the Democrats just passed a $1.9 trillion bill ostensibly to lighten the burden of lockdowns (with only 9% of the money going to beleaguered Americans and the rest going to Democrat boondoggles).

Clearly, for Biden and his Democrats, the Wuhan virus is a big deal. Unless we yield to the government’s demands, we’re all going to die,

Except that’s not the case when it comes to the Latin Americans that Biden has unconstitutionally invited across the border. (His actions are unconstitutional because his role as Executive is to enforce American laws, not to announce via edict that, when it comes to immigration, America has no laws.)

It turns out that, with regard to illegal aliens, the Biden administration has abandoned any effort to diagnose whether they’re bringing in the Wuhan virus:

The Washington Examiner reports that the Border Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security are not COVID-testing the illegal aliens and their children. Why? Even if they did test positive, “they cannot return children and some families.” Adults can be deported, but not people with children. The Border Patrol is not allowed to quarantine illegal aliens with the virus. The Examiner reports that they’re urged to turn them over to “local health systems.”

While the illegal aliens are not being tested, that doesn’t mean they’re not sick. According to one Arizona hospital worker, nearly all of the new Wuhan virus cases in the hospital are illegal aliens. This is entirely believable. The last time a Democrat opened the southern border, the illegal aliens from less sophisticated countries brought in diseases we Americans had mostly stamped out:

1. Tuberculosis

2. Measles

3. Whooping Cough

4. Mumps

5. Scarlet Fever

6. Bubonic Plague

Now we can add the Wuhan virus to the list.

However, in a single bright spot on the grim immigration landscape, David Leach, the president and CEO of Greyhound Lines, has told the Department of Homeland Security that his line will not transport illegal aliens who haven’t been tested for and cleared of having the Wuhan virus:

“Our top priority is the safety of our employees and passengers,” Greyhound’s David Leach wrote in a letter sent Wednesday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. [snip] “We need assurance that any detainees released by ICE have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, similar to the proof required for international airline passengers who arrive at US ports of entry,” Leach’s letter continued. “Greyhound already asks our customers to stay home and NOT travel if they are not feeling well or have been diagnosed with COVID. However, migrants simply do not have that choice unless the government or their sponsors house them while they quarantine. Therefore, it is critical to public safety that ICE provide 100% assurance that no one released that can be reasonably expected to ride a Greyhound bus be infected with COVID-19 (or mixed with other potential passengers that have tested negative).”

This is how you do it: You make Democrats abide by their own rules. And if Americans have to be imprisoned because the Democrats are weaponizing the Wuhan virus, the illegal immigrants had better damn well be imprisoned too.

