Fox News reclaims top spot in cable news ratings

It was a tough couple of months for Fox News after the November 3rd election. Clips of questionable moments on the channel fueled the meme that the conservative house that Roger Ailes built was “going left.” For the first time in two decades, Fake News oracles CNN and MSNBC actually pulled ahead of FNC in the ratings. The main reason behind that blip, in my opinion, was the fact that progressives were flocking to their two main electronic echo chambers to celebrate the end of President Trump’s first term.

Now that the Biden Administration has set its course – a chaotic mix of ruling by Executive Actions to open the borders, destroy blue collar jobs, and reboot Obama’s America Last policy, led by a Sleepier-than-Ever Joe, who seems more cognitively challenged every day, things in the cable news landscape seem to be getting back to normal. In other words, Fox News is now starting to beat CNN and MSNBC again – and FNC is just getting started.

CNN and MSNBC basically have hit the wall. Their and their audience’s enemy and the main reason for their existence since 2016 – Donald J. Trump – has left the stage. Lacking the Orange Man to pummel on a daily basis, they appear rudderless. And who except leftist diehards wants to hear ad nauseam about the “accomplishments” of the Harris-Biden Team? At least half of the Democrats in the country must be as shocked as we are, at where Team Biden is taking us, with the prospects of life getting a lot worse looming larger every day now. The questionable and self-destructive policies of the new Democrat administration – and their fellow radicals who control the Congress – can only benefit Fox News in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Fox News is presenting some of the best programming in its 25-year history. The channel’s rock solid conservative prime time shows are nightly challenging the new socialist status quo and are also shedding light on the massive fraud that is the CCP’s Covid-19 Plandemic. The Fox spinoff online streaming channel, Fox Nation, is introducing promising new content including an investigative series by Tucker Carlson and his staff and a four-part history of Rush Limbaugh narrated by Mike Pence. To tighten up its prime-time conservative opinion lineup, FNC recently moved its nightly 7 PM ET news show, The Story, to 3 PM and installed a new conservative opinion show, Fox News Primetime, in its place. A permanent host for that hour will be named soon.

In recent days, Fox has delivered ratings that have occasioned headlines like the ones below at the definitive source for evaluating the Nielsen ratings, TV Newswer/Adweek:

Tuesday, March 2 Scoreboard: Fox News Finishes First in Total Day and Prime Time Week of Feb. 22 Cable Ranker: Fox News Returns to No. 1 in the Total Day Demo for First Time in 2021 Perhaps we’re returning to those pre-election ratings trends with Fox News No. 1 in prime time and total day, total viewers and among adults 25-54.

In a major admission during Morgan Stanley’s investor conference yesterday, Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia LLC, the parent company of CNN, remarked that the global pandemic has been “really good for ratings” – and the company’s earnings, which is what the conference was all about. This brutally honest remark brings to mind former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel’s 2008 comment about his advice to the left:

You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.

Here’s the transcript of Kilar’s comments from the record of the exchange published by Refinitiv Street Events:

Jason Kilar – AT&T Inc. – CEO of WarnerMedia LLC Okay. You go ahead and ask the question. Benjamin Daniel Swinburne – Morgan Stanley, Research Division – MD Yes. Go ahead. Yes, I was just wondering what your perspective is on the ability for CNN to keep this momentum and what, I guess maybe knock on wood, is a slower news cycle for a bit? Jason Kilar – AT&T Inc. – CEO of WarnerMedia LLC So it’s a great question, Ben. I’d say that it turns out that pandemic is a pretty big part of the news cycle, and that’s not going away anytime soon. And so there’s no doubt that from a political drama perspective, that’s different. I’d say in many ways, that’s good for our society. But if you take a look at the ratings and the performance, it’s going well. And I think it’s going well because, a, the team at CNN is doing a fantastic job. And, it turns out that the pandemic and the way that we can help inform and contextualize the pandemic, it turns out it’s really good for ratings. [emphasis added.]

One wonders if CEO Kilar was perhaps channeling Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) or maybe even Cuomo’s younger brother Chris, who until recently was doing well in the ratings for his nightly hour on CNN – but not so much anymore.