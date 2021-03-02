Climate change obsession is a cult

For 51 years, climate scientists have warned us of the grave and existential threat of man-made climate change. In 1970, the Boston Globe published a news article with the headline "Scientist predicts a new ice age by 21st century." Five years later, in 1975, the threat was moved to red alert when the editor of New Scientists declared that "the threat of a new ice age must now stand alongside nuclear war as a likely source of wholesale death and misery for mankind." Avid skiers and winter apparel brands were giddy with excitement — until they received some devastating news.

While the predicted ice age never came, and the climate coolers were forced to admit they had been wrong, they assured us that global warming would fulfill their prophecies instead. In 1988, scientists and leading climate experts predicted that the Maldives and Manhattan would be underwater by 2018.

In 2014, the French foreign minister standing alongside John Kerry declared, "We have 500 days to avoid climate chaos." The more the climate changers' predictions failed to come true, the more disastrous their predictions became and the less time we were told we had to act to avert catastrophe. Makes sense if you don't think about it.

Today John Kerry says the Earth has only nine years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. Two years ago, in 2019, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told us, "The world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change." I don't know whom to believe. Is the world ending in 2030, as Kerry says, or 2031, as Ocasio-Cortez said?

I suppose it makes little difference. What is important is that we repent of our irresponsible evolution from the caves to the comforts of heated and air-conditioned homes. Although I doubt those in Texas who froze to death due to a lack of electricity and heat would agree.

Climate change is a cult. Climate changers are neither scientific nor intellectually superior. They are truth deniers, who demean those of us who reject their debunked conspiracy theories with the same embarrassing zeal with which the Democrat party indicts its political opponents as racists and terrorists.

Records of surface temperatures on Earth have existed only since the 1880s. Yet climate changers have the audacity to claim that our presence, based on their study of temperature data compiled from 141 years of a 4.54-billion-year history, is responsible for the heating of the planet. Frankly, there's no less scientific claim, backed up with more incomplete data, than that of man-made climate change. It's less than scientific; it's moronic. The evidence of aliens, ghosts, and spontaneous combustion is more abundant than that of man-made climate change.

Many of these brilliant scientists and their cult followers drive electric cars to save the environment, seemingly unaware that the electricity needed to power their public displays of solidarity with Mother Earth's plight comes from coal. Their conviction of Earth's imminent demise due to carbon emissions is so overwhelming that the greatest advocates live in mansions, fly in private jets, and travel in a caravan of SUVs. Joe Biden and the other leaders of the climate change cult are not at all different from the deceased leader of the Branch Davidians, David Koresh, who demanded celibacy from his followers while taking 20 wives for himself.

The climate change cult exists for one purpose: to render us slaves and the government masters. Wannabe rulers use "science" to justify their amoral seizure of power and to convince fearful and vulnerable Americans to relinquish their freedom without a fight.

It is fitting that the illegitimate president of the United States has wasted no time in taking on the most illegitimate issue in the history of mankind — ending the Keystone Pipeline and reviving our commitment to curb CO2 emissions in the United States. Our permit to "climb from the swamp to the stars" has been revoked and replaced with a new mandate to return to the swamp from which we crawled.

One day in the future, when our politicians no longer deem outdoor dining patios and church auditoriums dangerous places of death and disease, and give us their permission to eat outside and worship together, we can lock arms in the streets, from sea to shining sea, and collectively cry out with voices of joy and gratitude for government — for protecting us from COVID and now protecting our fragile planet from the dangerous carbon dioxide we exhale.

Drew Allen is a Texas-bred, California-based conservative author and speaker, who writes a weekly blog promoting conservative ideals at drewallen.substack.com. Fluent in Italian, Drew has lived and worked in Italy in the fashion industry and in New York City and Los Angeles as an actor, screenwriter, and independent film producer.

