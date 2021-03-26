Biden’s stunning dishonesty about immigration

During Joe Biden’s first press conference, Yamiche Alcindor, a hard-left activist masquerading as a journalist, threw the ultimate softball question about immigration to Biden and, even with that help, as well as notes from which he read, his answer was a mixture of lies, insults, and fantasy.

Here are a few facts about illegal immigration. The 1990s were a high mark, with a decline beginning after 9/11. They inched up again during the Obama years, but the recession made America less attractive.

At the beginning of the Trump administration, illegal aliens again pushed into America. Once Trump got his wall in place, the numbers started dropping, helped by Trump’s insistence that illegal immigrants wait in Mexico so that they could be processed in an orderly way once they arrived in the U.S. By July 2020, illegal immigration into America was down by 97% and the illegal narcotics trade had also slowed.

On his first day in office, Biden ended work on the border wall and revoked Trump’s executive order ending sanctuary cities. By his second day, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security said it would stop both deportations and the “remain in Mexico” program. Since then, illegal immigration numbers are reaching back to the 1990s. Over 15,000 children, a third of whom are unaccompanied by a parent are now in America.

The illegal aliens are coming because of Biden. Many are wearing Biden t-shirts and waving Biden flags. One man openly admitted that he brought his family because Biden had essentially hung out a welcome sign for illegal aliens.

Although the Biden administration has blocked reporters, news about Biden’s internment camps is leaking out. They are incredibly squalid, with people sleeping on floors, lacking food or clean drinking water, having no bathing facilities, and violating all COVID protocols.

With that, let’s get to the fantasy press conference. Alcindor opened with the ultimate softball question:

You’ve said over and over again that immigrants shouldn’t come to this country right now. This isn’t the time to come. That message is not being received. Instead, the perception of you that got you elected as a moral decent man is the reason why a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and entrusting you with unaccompanied minors. How do you resolve that tension and how are you choosing which families can stay and which can go given the fact that even though with Title 42 there are some families that are staying? And is there a timeline for when we won’t be seeing these overcrowded facilities run by CPB when it comes to unaccompanied minors?

Biden’s notes were ready. After saying he’s “flattered people are coming because I’m the nice guy,” he explained that the huge wave of illegal aliens is (a) illusory and(b) is taking place because winter is “the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because of the heat and the desert….”

Biden also blamed Trump for the border crisis, saying that Trump had removed all the systems in place for dealing with illegal aliens. That glossed over the fact that Obama started the “kids in cages” approach, although Trump got blamed. It also ignored that Trump didn’t need to spend almost $90 million on hotels and turn over army bases to illegal aliens because Trump was enforcing the law as written, helped by the wall and his deal with Mexico.

Having blamed Trump for enforcing the law, Biden announced that his administration would deal with the problem by striking a deal with Mexico for the illegal aliens to stay on that side of the border.

Biden’s most surprising announcement was his promise that he’s going to send all the illegal aliens back. Speaking of a child, he said, “there’s an overwhelming reason why he’d be put in a plane and flown back to his mom.” However, he said as a general matter that “they should all be going back, all be going back.” Indeed, he said that it’s already the case that the “vast majority” are being sent back. In fact, it seems that, at most, 13% are being returned to their home countries.

Biden got very testy when a reporter asked him about conditions on the border, noting that a facility in Texas is at 1,556% of capacity, with mostly unaccompanied minors there. He huffed, “That’s a serious question, right? Is that acceptable to me? Come on.”

Despite the media left fest for Biden, the press couldn’t have been happy to hear that he has no intention of letting the media near the border until the administration has had a chance to clean up its mess. “I will commit to transparency ... This is being set up and you will have full access to everything.” Translation: We’ll be transparent when I have nothing left to hide.

Biden’s presentation was a disgrace, for it was an unwholesome mix of ambition, distraction, uglification, and derision, with a strong dose of dishonesty thrown in.

IMAGE: Joe Biden’s first press conference. YouTube screengrab.