Biden has a strange theory about women and men

The mere fact that someone like Joe Biden has survived for 48 years in American politics, never mind that he’s now occupying the Oval Office, is a testament to the overall degradation of American politics. But while he was once merely a dishonest dullard and a political panderer, Biden has now departed entirely from reality. His latest lunatic pronouncement is that women are not just the equal of men, they are better than men…in everything.

Joe Biden has been in American politics since 1973. During those years, he’s

And that’s just the shortlist showing how Biden, over the years, started out as a dimwit, liar, and racist; then manifested incredibly poor political judgment; and finally folded into that unsavory package a willingness to pander to the hardest left ideologues populating the Democrat party in 2020. I believe that I am second to none in my disdain for what Joe Biden, operating at full wattage, has done and said throughout his long public career.

Of late, though, Biden has added an interesting soupçon of senility to the package of unsavory, racist, sleazy, dishonest, and invariably simple-minded traits he brought to American politics. Mostly, Biden says things that, at an objective level, make no sense. He speaks fluent gibberish:

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

On Wednesday, though, Biden did something a little bit different. His latest statement isn’t gibberish because you can actually understand what he’s saying. It’s simply that what he’s saying is so outrageously stupid and untrue it manages to combine many of his worst traits – dishonesty, stupidity, pandering, and senility -- in two sentences:

Pres. Biden: "There's not a single thing a man can do that a woman can't do as well or better. Not a single thing." pic.twitter.com/n6acU9SG66 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) March 24, 2021

The wonder of human biology is that men and women are complementary. There are many things that both can do, and both should be allowed to do, but there are other areas in which their attributes are quite different, and this is beneficial to both. Men are not inferior women and women are not inferior men. Their core abilities – his physical strength and aggression, coupled with intelligence; her nurturing and emotional range, also coupled with intelligence – allowed the human race to populate the world over the course of tens of thousands of years.

There is one virtue to Biden’s nonsense, though. It rejects the notion that men and women are the same and that it’s just a matter of personal preference whether one chooses to be a man or a woman. Women may be superior and men inferior in Joe’s world, but at least they’re two different subsets of the same species. I eagerly await the transgender crowd’s attack on him for speaking that biological truth.

