4D chess, hidden agendas, and one-party rule

Contemporary liberalism is a totally bankrupt ideology that has been proven over time its inability to solve real problems. Therefore, to hide its long-running failures, liberalism and, more specifically the Democrat party, have been reduced to manipulating supporters into believing that everyone is a victim -- except heterosexual white males, of course -- and then pushing victimhood like a serial drug dealer, all in pursuit of permanent political power.

Over time, Democrats have figured out how to play 4D chess while Republicans have always played 3D chess, a strictly “what you see is what you get” proposition. With the Democrats, they always play on another invisible dimension, one in which their real agenda is hidden to everyone except the elitists and those in the ruling political class who wield power and will do anything to keep it. Disguising their agendas has succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.

There are some on the right who recognize this technique, but there are far too many who don’t and continue to play political chess by the old rules and keep getting destroyed as the left plays by its own rules. Democrats prey on totally gullible supporters who believe their elected representatives are acting in genuine, reasonable, and compassionate ways.

There are hundreds of examples that bear this out, but the recent attempt at election reform makes for a very good one. It is euphemistically called the For The People Act of 2021 (H.R.1) when it is anything but. Besides nationalizing elections, in and of itself unconstitutional, it would lock in the last-minute changes many states implemented during the pandemic in violation of their own state election laws.

The media, as usual, promote H.R.1 as expanding voter rights and eliminating mythical voter suppression. If passed into law, there no Republican would be elected president for decades, if not longer. National Review’s recent piece, H.R.1 Is a Partisan Assault on American Democracy, pulls back the curtain on exactly what it will do if passed into law:

It would be an understatement to describe H.R. 1 as a radical assault on American democracy, federalism, and free speech. It is actually several radical left-wing wish lists stuffed into a single 791-page sausage casing. It would override hundreds of state laws governing the orderly conduct of elections, federalize control of voting and elections to a degree without precedent in American history, end two centuries of state power to draw congressional districts, turn the Federal Elections Commission into a partisan weapon, and massively burden political speech against the government while offering government handouts to congressional campaigns and campus activists.

Another key element to the Democrats’ 4D chess strategy is that they are always playing the long game. They’ve done this with incredible success since the Sixties when they began their “long march through the institutions,” one that continues to this day. They’ve even succeeded in adding the last remaining institution into their fold; namely, major corporations throughout the country, the very same ones they used to rebel against and excoriate for so long.

The “Long March” is now culminating in today’s Cancel Culture. Cancel Culture is the perfect manifestation of the invisible plane the Left plays on because no one can pinpoint exactly what individuals when they are caught violating Cancel Culture’s endlessly changing rules. The same is true for the new 2020 election rules that provided the template for H.R.1.

Democrats knew the pandemic was a gift for throwing the election into chaos by justifying all of the last-minute changes to long-standing election rules as necessities to protect voters from COVID-19. In the infamous words of Rahm Emanuel, former Obama advisor and mayor of Chicago, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

For the COVID crisis, which they helped create, Democrats engineered and executed election irregularities to perfection. If there had not been a pandemic, Trump would have won last November in a landslide.

And capitalizing on a crisis once again, the most recent COVID relief bill was a complete wish list for Democrats, which includes bailing out bankrupt Blue states and a massive payoff to teachers’ unions. Everyone on the right needs to keep exposing the Democrats’ hidden agendas, something Rush Limbaugh was a genius at doing. Republicans cannot win the political chess game until everyone is playing in the same dimension.

IMAGE: Chess pieces by Dan Pilgrim. CC BY 2.0.