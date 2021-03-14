How long before CNN starts screaming that Biden stole the election?

Back in December, I was talking to a friend who works for a TV station in Cleveland. He reacted like this to the election: "I'll probably be driving Uber if Biden wins this election."

Well, my friend is OK, but lots of colleagues may not be. According to news reports, the post-Trump blues have hit cable news:

Cable news ratings for the first quarter are in and they show big drops across the board for CNN and MSNBC and even to Fox News, but to a lesser extent.

Is anyone surprised? After further review, the three biggest losers were Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, and Chris Cuomo. The advertisers, or the people who pay the invoices, won't enjoy hearing that Chris Hayes, Lawrence O'Donnell, and Don Lemon are not cutting it with that coveted "P25–54 Demo."

Is anyone surprised? If you are, then you need to go to your psychiatrist, sit on the sofa, and promise him that you are going "cold turkey" on your Trump Derangement Syndrome.

FOX also took a hit but not as sharp. I think people will eventually come back to FOX prime-time, but it's over for Lemon, Cooper, and Cuomo.

This is what happens when you get hysterically obsessed with Donald Trump. At the same time, that loud laughter you are hearing is Donald Trump reading these viewership reports.

So get ready for the next CNN panel. Jack Tapper and Wolf Blitzer will be running a panel on new evidence that Biden did steal the election.

