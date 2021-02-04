The Oprah-fication of socialism

In Congress, it's getting gross.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a far-left socialist who now earns $174,000 a year, poses for Vogue glamour shoots, and got a coveted first spot in the COVID vaccination line at age 31, would have you know she's actually a ... victim.

Here is just one string of her new trend in self-absorbed victim-tweets.

You may not know that you know a survivor, but it’s highly likely that you do.



Survivors of trauma are close to you. They are people you love & you may not know.



Many decide whether their story is safe with someone by how they respond to other survivors.



Don’t push them away. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

This followed her previous meltdown a few days earlier regarding her claim that she was a maiden-in-distress facing imminent death when a mob breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, a place it turns out she wasn't actually in. This, on top of Sen. Ted Cruz supposedly trying to 'murder' her, she claimed.

Had enough?

Rep. Ilhan Omar, another far-left socialist who got rescued by American as a child refugee from a socialist hellhole, did a lot of fashion photo shoots, spewed the fourth world's most disgusting anti-Semitic tropes with congressional impunity, and engaged in oodles of ballot-harvestings and campaign violations and apparently married her brother, all scot-free, would have you know that she's actually a victim, too. Despite being immune from rule of law no matter what she does, everyone does her wrong:

I will be honest and say it’s getting really scary to serve with people with guns, who dehumanize and target you.



I fear that with no accountability, no recourse and calls to “move on” will turn this toxic environment into a deadly situation. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 3, 2021

Omar subscribes to the Chekhovian rule of drama that if a gun is introduced in the first act of a drama, then the gun must be fired in the next. That's drama of course, not real life. Omar is the queen of drama. So here we have another maiden in distress, shivering at the sight of a Republican with a gun. Spare us.

There's also fellow squad member, Ayanna Pressley, another hard-left advocate of the 20th century's most murderous ideology, who decided on "going public" about her travails with alocopeia, a condition that causes hair loss.

According to NPR, citing the video below:

"I've only been bald in the privacy of my home and in the company of close friends," Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts says at the beginning of an emotional video in which she revealed she is living with alopecia. "I do believe going public will help," she says in the video published by The Root. "I'm ready now, because I want to be freed from the secret and the shame that secret carries with it. Because I'm not here just to occupy space — I'm here to create it."

Her whopper? Her claim to feel any shame.

Pressley to her credit though had a real loss to discuss, quite unlike the others,whose claims to victimhood were vaporous.

These women, as noted earlier, are the hardest of hard-left socialists, communists, more likely. Yet they're unlike their spiritual forebears in that they've introduced Oprah-style self-pity and "opening up" and "sharing" in a narcissistic bid to get attention.

You don't see Bernie Sanders engaging openly in such self-pity and letting it all hang out. You don't see Nancy Pelosi doing that, either. Not even their spiritual mentor, Hugo Chavez did that -- he had too much leering malevolence for that. Mao? Lenin? Stalin? For all the evil they engaged in, they never went Oprah on us. Only Fidel Castro, and maybe Evita Peron had a foot in that bucket at times.

One wonders what might be going on? It might be that they really are the Oprah generation just acting out the oversharing and weeping they saw on T.V. since they were children.

Or that their addiction to social media, particularly Instagram and Twitter, both of which encourage vanity, are all that they know.

Or that they don't do anything in Congress leaves them with a lot of idle time on their hands for navel-gazing and Instagram emoting.

Or it might be something more disgusting: A bid to sell their Orwellian socialist vision with a creepy candy-coating of sugar and treacle, now that word is out that socialism creates hellholes wherever it's tried.

Whatever it is, it's narcissism and self-absorption, the very opposite of the American lend-a-hand frontier spirit. People like AOC and Omar are so enthralled by their festival of self-pity they'll never understand what makes America great. They just sell socialism by emoting.

Image: Screen shot from shareable video posted on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Instagram site.