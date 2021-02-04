Chuck Schumer incited violence, threatened SCOTUS justices on steps of Supreme Court only 11 months ago

If Donald Trump can be impeached for urging peaceful protest at the Capitol, why isn’t Chuck Schumer being impeached for far, far worse rhetoric aimed at intimidating members of the Supreme Court he specifically named into voting his way. I mean morally, because obviously The Dems use impeachment to score political points, not as a serious remedy for misbehavior as those dead white males, the Founders, intended.

The invaluable Molly Hemingway of The Federalist remembers Schumer’s call for insurrection:

Less than one year ago, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York led a mob on the steps of the Supreme Court while a case was being heard and tried to thwart the natural deliberation of justices by violently threatening two of them to rule in favor of his and other Democrats’ preferred outcome. “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer threatened the two most recently confirmed justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

"I wanna tell you, Gorsuch...." (YouTube screen grab)

The threat was so alarming that even leftist activists such as Laurence Tribe condemned it. Schumer received a rare, same-day rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, who said, “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.” Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Schumer’s remarks as “astonishingly reckless and completely irresponsible.” However, Sen. Josh Hawley’s efforts to censure Schumer for his violent threats were scuttled.

Mark Levin believes that Schumer ought to be on trial. Via Breitbart:

Levin explained to host Sean Hannity [last night on FNC’s Hannity] that Schumer’s rhetoric led to protesters attempting to storm the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. “[I] want to talk quickly about Chuck Schumer — you mentioned it,” Levin said. “He threatened two U.S. Supreme Court justices. He threatened the Supreme Court. He assembled a mob on the stairs of a Supreme Court that tried to break into the Supreme Court, but for that 13-foot bronze door there. And he warns those justices that they are, in fact, in for hell if they don’t vote the way he wants. He threatened the Supreme Court. He used the Kavanaugh hearings him as Mollie Hemingway so brilliantly wrote, ‘to convene a mob, to disrupt hearings.'” “Who the hell does this clown, Schumer, think he is?” Levin continued. “Stomping all over the Constitution with a 50-50 vote in the Senate, trying to impose his will on the American people, on the whole country, and now going to have a rogue trial? He’s the one that should be on trial and all the other reprobates that have for decades been threatening the American people and making outrageous comments to try to stir up and create fringies among their own base.”

You can be sure that Patrick Leahy, who will be presiding over the Senate trial of President Trump’s second impeachment (because John Roberts refused to dignify the farce), will try to rule out of order any consideration of the rhetoric of Schumer or any other Democrat when Trump’s lawyers present his defense. But they can raise the issue and be ruled against in front of the American people. Social media will do its best to limit the public’s access to the record, but this is a fact that is relevant and whose suppression only increases the public’s interest.

As the now-tired joke puts it, "If it weren't for double standards, the Democerats would have no standards at all."

Update. A friend has a suggestion:

I’ve thought that Trump should hold a competing press event in the Capitol, but outside the impeachment chamber. You said it right, Leahy will overrule attempts to use examples of others actually inciting violence. Trump could put on his “case” without being overruled. Pelosi may try to have him removed, but, wow, make Trump’s day!

