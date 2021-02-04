The Biden administration supports racial discrimination

President Trump’s Justice Department sued Yale for blatantly discriminating against Asians with its admission policies. Joe Biden’s Justice Department just dropped that suit. Asian-Americans, who overwhelmingly supported Biden in the election, are getting Bidened good and hard.

Yale was once a prestigious university. Now, it’s just a woke factory. As is the case with almost all American institutions of higher education, what Yale does, for the most part, is admit bright young people and, four years later, emit angry, neurotic activists. Yale’s annual tuition is $57,700, not including room and board.

Nevertheless, Yale still has a cachet. People want to get in, especially Asians, who work incredibly hard at school and have the grades and test scores to prove it.

In August, however, the Justice Department reported that Yale was gaming its admissions so that it was deliberately excluding White and Asian applicants:

The Department of Justice found Yale discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year. For the great majority of applicants, Asian Americans and whites have only one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials. Yale rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit.

That kind of discrimination, of course, is blatantly illegal under the Civil Rights Act, so the DOJ sued Yale.

Despite the Trump DOJ’s solicitous regard for Asians when it comes to the academic prizes they seek, Asians threw their weight behind Biden. Overall, 63% of Asians supported Biden. The number was even higher for young Asians, who gave him 73% of their voting love. This fealty to the Democrats, more than anything, reflects the fact that, the more college education Americans have, the more likely they are to have become indoctrinated leftists – because that’s what American colleges do.

But, as noted above, American colleges may indoctrinate Asians, but they don’t like them. Neither does the Biden administration. On Wednesday, it dropped the Justice Department’s suit against Yale, effectively greenlighting Yale’s continued illegal racial discrimination:

In another reversal of Trump-era policy, the Biden administration on Wednesday dropped its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University that alleged the Ivy League school was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants.

I have to say that I am absolutely delighted with this decision. I think all the people who voted for Biden need to face the reality of his administration’s policies.

If you think it's okay for the federal government to see everything through a racial lens, then you need to experience the effects of that policy. Likewise, if you want an administration that’s solicitous of mentally ill people who think they’re members of the opposite sex, then let it be your daughters who are destroyed by those policies, rather than the daughters of those people smart enough to vote for Trump.

In other words, it’s time for Biden’s voters to get mugged by the reality of his policies.

IMAGE: Yale’s 2017 graduation ceremony. YouTube screengrab.