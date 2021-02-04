Does AOC need a psychological 911?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spends most of her time in Congress making accusations without support, manipulating the ignorant, exploiting hysteria to control the uninformed, and proving to the world that, much like a certain someone who swears he earned 81-million votes, she too has issues with reality. Therefore, based on her latest foray into Make-Believeville, Alexandria may need a psychological 911.

Then again, wasn't it Joe Biden who set the tone for political pretend? Wasn't it Biden who swore he held two college degrees? Didn't Joe swear he was at the top of his class in law school, was arrested in Soweto trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison, marched arm-in-arm with civil rights activists, and was shot at while visiting the Green Zone in Iraq?

Those type of larger-than-life scenarios double as political capital these days and may be why AOC recently decided not to let a "crisis go to waste." The middle-class gal from Yonkers, who pretends to be a street urchin from a Bronx barrio, recently made up a lollapalooza starring herself as a damsel in distress. The hallucinatory events involved MAGA pillagers, shadowy figures masquerading as good guys, inevitable death and ultimately culminated in a harrowing escape.

Telling a scary tale, but there's always time to pretty up (Twitter video screengrab)

According to Ocasio-Cortez, the drama took place on January 6th, 2021, while in her office in the Cannon House Office Building, which, by the way, is not in the US Capitol Building. On January 6th, Donald J. Trump purportedly commanded prayerful, peaceful, happy-go-lucky flag-wavers to storm the Bastille. The left's imaginary scenario involved red hats vandalizing the Capitol in hopes of postponing the certification of Electoral College votes while simultaneously seeking out socialists like AOC to lynch. You can watch her tell the tale in this Twitter video:

AOC recounting her horrifying experience hiding in her office during the insurrection.



“I thought I was going to die...I have never been quieter in my entire life.” pic.twitter.com/t2P6FU3mFU — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) February 2, 2021

Promoting total sociopathic delusion disguised as PTSD, the congressperson recently took to Instagram to share her personal experience that dark and terrible day. Not to be outdone by Hillary, who once imagined herself being shot at by snipers in Bosnia, AOC's story included a subplot involving a Capitol Police officer who, much like Senator Ted Cruz almost having her "murdered," may have purposely put her life at risk

According to Alexandria, on the day of the Capitol invasion, while feverishly washing the feet of her constituents, a distressed staffer burst into her office, warning her to "hide, hide, run and hide." Alarmed by the banging on her office door, Ocasio-Cortez, quickly ran and hid in the bathroom.

As US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt lay dying on the floor of the Capitol Building, AOC, amid an auditory hallucination, shared that while in hiding, she heard a man break Congress's non-gender specific word rule when he pushed his way into her office yelling, "Where is she? Where is she?"

Ironically, like a baby in the womb trying to escape the abortion procedures her party votes to fund, Ocasio-Cortez, shared with her rapt, on-line audience, "I thought I was going to die… I have never been quieter in my life."

AOC's staffer, "G" not to be confused with "Q," remained on the lookout during the evacuation until it was safe for the trembling former barmaid to emerge safely from the water closet. That's when, according to Sandy Cortez, she found out that the person who invaded her office was a Capitol Police officer!

Whether a sensory experience that appeared real at the time, or just a Joe Biden-type tall tale, AOC said a "white man in a black beanie" appeared before her, signaling not safety, but - being white and male - certain danger. Ocasio-Cortez shared that a "white man in a black beanie… didn't feel right, because he was looking at me with a tremendous amount of anger and hostility."

"Things weren't adding up" for the Latinx. Why? Because a lone Capitol Police in an office, during a riot, failing to utter the words "this is Capitol Police, this is Capitol Police" seemed odd to AOC. Maybe, while evacuating the buildings, instead of yelling, "this is Capitol Police, this is Capitol Police," he was the one who yelled out, "Where is she? Where is she?"

Yet despite the turmoil, AOC did have a crisis of conscience and questioned reading into an individual's motives merely for doing their job. However, her introspection was short-lived because "G" confirmed that she also sensed terrible vibes coming from the white cop in the black skull cap.

Underscoring the left's narrative, and because lefties like to believe that white police officers are usually undercover white supremacists, to justify her suspicions, AOC quickly "circled back" to the race card, saying, "We couldn't tell, we couldn't read if this were a good situation or a bad situation." Pressing the race issue further, Ocasio-Cortez stressed, "Like so many other communities in this country, just that presence doesn't necessarily give you a signal if you're safe or not. So, the situation did not feel ok."

Blah, blah, blah.

Fearing pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails were incoming, the officer directed her and "G" to hurry up and run to another building. Still, AOC chose not to give the man a pass, "It wasn't until we get [sic] to that building, we realize [sic] he didn't give us a specific location."

Ut-oh!

So, upon hearing the roar of the riot, about a half-a-mile away, AOC said she and "G" frantically searched for Rep. Katie Porter's (D-CA) office. Once safely inside, exhibiting hints of paranoid delusion disorder, Ocasio-Cortez surmised the capped cop had evil intent. "Did he not say he was Capitol police on purpose? Was he trying to actually put us in a vulnerable situation?"

It wasn't until the day after her story hit the news that everyone realized AOC's life was not in real danger and her office was not located directly in the Capitol building hot zone.

Sadly, it was once a joke to mention Democrats and unicorns in the same sentence. However, of late, with all the fiction the left promotes, it's easy to see why Utopia and My Little Pony world-views are believable to those whose political reality expects exaggeration from heroes who major in lies.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com