The Biden administration is systematically erasing Trump

Biden is undoing every single executive order Trump signed, regardless of whether a given order made sense or not. The goal isn’t to benefit America or Americans, it’s to destroy any vestige of Trump in the American government (and, as a pleasant byproduct, to replace the American population which a more malleable one).

The Victory Girls blog caught up with the seven executive orders that Biden signed on Wednesday. What’s noteworthy is how innocuous or pro-American the Trump executive orders were. It’s clear that, for the Democrats now in power, the substance of Trump’s executive orders is irrelevant. The only thing that matters is getting rid of them. This is the executive order equivalent of fumigation.

Or to put Biden’s conduct in its proper historical context, we are witnessing the American version of the damnatio memoriae – or condemnation of memory. It’s how a successor government erases the predecessor from every official record. It’s a very primitive action, as well as being one that totalitarians embrace. (Stalin was famous for it.) You may draw your own conclusions about the Biden administration’s motives.

Biden revoked Trump’s effort to rid the American government of hideous modernist architecture. Trump had signed an order “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture.” That’s gone.

After the summer of violence in Democrat-run cities, Trump issued a memo aimed at identifying what had happened in those cities that allowed “anarchy, violence and destruction.” That makes sense because the wise person learns from errors, especially costly ones. But Biden is not going to let anyone finger the major government failures in Seattle, Portland, New York, or Washington.

Deeply disturbed by America’s headlong dive into insolvency, Trump announced “Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System.” Among other things, it intended to make it possible for Americans to create and save wealth. Biden didn’t like that one either, so it’s now gone.

Biden also slashed orders aimed at reducing poverty as a general matter and helping small businesses during the lockdown. He gave no explanation. It’s enough to know that even those good ideas bear the evil Trump taint.

And then there was this one, and here I’m quoting the Victory Girls:

Finally, the biggest reversal of the day was Joe Biden lifting the ban on some green card applicants from entering the US. Trump had placed the ban last year, saying that it was needed to protect American workers during the pandemic: “By pausing immigration, we will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. . . It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad. We must first take care of the American worker.” But Biden said that the ban “not advance the interests of the United States.” In fact, he said it “harms the United States.” How? By keeping family members apart, he said. Plus: “It also harms industries in the United States that utilize talent from around the world.” Forget American workers who may just be returning to work after Covid-layoffs. Gotta bring in that “talent from around the world.”

The purpose behind lifting the immigrant ban is clear: Democrats don’t like the current American population. The really bad Americans are white and believe in traditional values. Blacks are becoming a problem too. Some are getting independent and trying to escape the Democrat plantation. Others, while reliably Democrat in their voting patterns, are not productive.

In Democrat minds, though, Latin American immigrants are made to order: They’re non-white, the ones who haven’t been tainted by American education are hard workers, and they’ll be reliably Democrat for a long time.

The Democrats have just invented an old saying: If you don’t like the current American population, go out and get yourself a new one.

And that’s what Joe did between naps on Wednesday.

