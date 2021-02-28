Joe Biden says 'America is back.' Back to what?

I wonder if I am the only one confused by Joe Biden's repeated use of the phrase "America is back" when he talks to foreign leaders.

First, where did America go?

Second, does use of this phrase mean that "America is back" to

(a) kissing up to bad actors like China and Iran?

(b) lax border enforcement?

(c) committing U.S. taxpayers to pay for the defense of countries in NATO, while taxpayers in many of those countries get virtually a free ride as they take their two months of vacation a year?

(d) providing the U.N. 22% of its funding, which is far greater than any country, even though it routinely bashes the U.S. and Israel?

(e) entering into climate deals that require little from other countries but much sacrifice from the U.S.?

(f) negotiating trade deals that allow other countries to take advantage of us?

(g) restoring aid to Palestinians without any conditions that it will not be used to fund terror activities?

Any assistance that readers could provide in helping me figure this out would be appreciated.

Josh Kantrow is a cyber-security attorney who lives in Chicago.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.