Is the border about to explode?

The news from the border is that the kids, and lots of them, are coming. This is from Axios:

A Customs and Border Protection staffer told top administration officials Thursday the agency is projecting a peak of 13,000 unaccompanied children crossing the border in May, sources directly familiar with the discussion told Axios.

Get ready for chaos.

The Biden administration is getting the "shelters" ready or the places to put these children. It will also move these children to other places because there is not enough room on the border anymore.

What could go wrong? Let me share a few possibilities:

1) These kids are coming from Mexico and Central America where COVID is getting worse, not better. Is it fair to ask: Who will these children infect? Are they going to be isolated? How is that going to look?

2) Who is paying for this? My guess is that the taxpayers will pay for it but the problem is that no one explained this during the campaign. All we heard in the campaign was that the Biden administration would be more "humane." My guess is that most Americans do not believe that "humanity" is the same as taking thousands of children from other countries.

What will this play in 2022? Not well -- every Democrat running in 2022, especially in districts between the coasts, will be worried about explaining this disorder on the border.

