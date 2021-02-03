Impeach Vice President Kamala Harris, too

The polarizing, illegal and totally farcical articles of impeachment charging former President Donald Trump (R) with incitement to riot, of insurrection, on the basis of his speech to fellow Americans near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; plopped down again in the Senate recently.

As Trump did not encourage people to break into legislators' offices, destroy property, steal others' personal belongings or injure others--all of which unfortunately occurred by a minority who should be punished -- this vengeful impeachment theatre should be stopped. Now.

However, if Congress is sincere about impeaching federal elected officials and charging them with incitement to riot, of insurrection on the basis of speech justifying and cheering on protests even though they have degenerated into destruction, looting and violence, Vice President Kamala Harris (D) should be the first one charged.

Listen to then-vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) praising the insurrection protests across the country, especially in Seattle and Portland, that began last summer and are still continuing in some cities, as "essential" and "brilliant." "Necessary" even, because they are a "mark of democracy." According to the New York Post

Kamala Harris says the ‘protests’ are essential for our ‘evolution’ as a country.” (snip) “Nothing that we have achieved that has been about progress, in particular around civil rights, has come without a fight, and so I always am going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country — as an essential component or mark of a real democracy,” the California senator said during an interview held as part of the NAACP’s national convention Friday, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Protests were “necessary,” the Democratic candidate for Vice President said, as “the people’s voices must be heard, and it is often the people who must speak to get their government to do what it is supposed to do, but may not do naturally unless the people speak loudly — and obviously peacefully.” Harris also praised the “brilliance” and “impact” of Black Lives Matter, without criticizing the ongoing violence at rallies held in the organization’s name in cities across the country, nor the shooting of two police officers in Louisville. “I actually believe that ‘Black Lives Matter’ has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system,” the former California Attorney General said.

In other words, Harris excused the violence, encouraged the looting and was unfazed by the deaths. Although she initially failed the California bar exam , as district attorney for San Francisco, and later as attorney general for California, Harris should certainly be more than conversant with the difference between lawful peaceful protests and the illegal, destructive, violent ongoing demonstrations which have also caused death and injuries to many and have wracked the country for the past eight months. Nevertheless, her fitness for the office of vice president of the United States was not questioned; she continued campaigning undisturbed and along with Joseph Biden, apparently "won" the election.

For a fun little mind game, just change the name Kamala Harris for Donald J. Trump in the above quote; replace the NAACP convention with the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, and imagine Democratic heads exploding. O.K., you don't have to imagine, it is still happening to Trump.