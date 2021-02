Impeach Vice President Kamala Harris, too

Kamala Harris says the ‘protests’ are essential for our ‘evolution’ as a country.” (snip)

“Nothing that we have achieved that has been about progress, in particular around civil rights, has come without a fight, and so I always am going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country — as an essential component or mark of a real democracy,” the California senator said during an interview held as part of the NAACP’s national convention Friday, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests were “necessary,” the Democratic candidate for Vice President said, as “the people’s voices must be heard, and it is often the people who must speak to get their government to do what it is supposed to do, but may not do naturally unless the people speak loudly — and obviously peacefully.”