Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) disobeys Governor Andrew Cuomo's (D-NY) orders

In still yet another reassuring incident of climate unchanged, snow has been falling in much of the northeastern United States the past couple of days. In the middle of winter. Oh, what not a surprise! And although there was a much heavier than usual snowfall in some areas, because snow is a fairly regular occurrence in this region at this time of year and the skilled weather forecasters accurately predicted the coming wintry onslaught, residents, private businesses and numerous government officials were prepared with proper clothing such as snow boots and warm coats and proper snow fighting essentials such as shovels and snowplows.

Doing their job, government officials at all levels brought out the snowplows and the salt while warning residents to hunker down, shelter in place and avoid traveling. New York State's governor Andrew Cuomo (D) was among those who directed his state's snow fighting efforts and warning residents to stay off the roads as he conducted one of his Emmy award winning press conferences from the state's capital, Albany, NY.

Finished with the press conference, Cuomo immediately ignored his own orders as he (bravely, foolishly -- your revealing choice) went on the road, driving through heavy snow on slick roads to media heavy New York City where the mayor, Bill de Blasio (D) was also conducting press conferences about his efforts combating the city snow.

“I want New Yorkers to hear me loud and clear — stay home and off the roads,” the governor said in a statement about his emergency declaration. (snip) But that didn’t stop the governor from hitting the road. He explained that he didn’t want to be sitting home while telling essential workers, including those clearing the streets, they needed to be on the job. The governor got behind the wheel in the thick of the snowstorm for the roughly two-and-a-half-hour drive from Albany, where he usually holds press briefings, to helm a news conference at his Manhattan office early Monday afternoon. “I’m telling you, I’m on the road right now — it is horrendous,” Cuomo admitted during a morning call-in to WCBS radio before reaching Manhattan.

Although the 63 year old governor was born before the development of zoom, thanks to his younger tech savvy staff, he has used this new-fangled technological wonder before and could have continued from his major office in Albany…. And of course, he is familiar with such basic technology as telephones, telephones and social media to get his directives out to the citizens of the Empire State, not to mention the world. So why did he violate his own orders and go on the road after he told citizens to stay off the roads?

“Life is options,” he explained, not explaining.

So, Cuomo's option was to blatantly ignore his own common-sense directives because he is too good for them and the government underlings were unable to properly function without Como's brilliant supervision. Or so Cuomo believes. And oh, maybe, just maybe, he didn't want to be overshadowed by de Blasio in media heavy Manhattan and maybe share another Emmy with him.

So, in addition to climate unchange, New York Democratic government officials' huge clashing egos remain. How reassuring that this form of Democratic government stability remains.

