For leftists, calls for racial equality are race-hatred

Those of us who came of age in the West in the second half of the 20th century believe that race is a superficial attribute and that, as Martin Luther King said, people should be judged, not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. All races are equal, both morally and before the law. The left has jettisoned this principle, something made manifest in Edmonton, Canada, where a school district is hunting down the “hate-filled” anonymous White students who declared that “we are all equal and race should be ignored.”

The Edmonton Public School Board, which has responsibility for the Strathcona High School, was horrified when a new account appeared on Instagram. The “Scona White Student Alliance” (sconawsa) introduced itself with sentiments that would have been considered normal just ten or twenty years ago:

White lives matter! Strathcona high school has been increasingly anti-white rather than pro black for the past few months. We have been forced to sit in our classes and listen to some clowns ranting how terrible and racist are all whites. Enough is enough, us students don’t wish to be thought any of that social justice rubbish, we just want to be treated equally and be respected. Black people shouldn’t be treated superior than white people, nor the other way around. We are all equal and race should be ignored, we must judge each other by our actions, not by the color of our skin. The most shocking thing to me about the statement is the execrable grammar. It’s clear that the school, perhaps because of its racial obsessions, has abandoned its basic obligations to teach students to write in grammatically correct English.

In addition, the Instagram account posted Martin Luther King’s famous “I have a dream” speech, which focused on character over color – and accused the school of reversing that prescription.

Had the leaders in the Edmonton Public School district been rational, decent people, they would have agreed with the students that all people are created equal, that our conduct matters more than our color, and that the students need to practice both their tact (“clowns” and “rubbish” may offend more than persuade) and their grammar.

But in Canada, which is about a year ahead of the United States when it comes to racial insanity, that’s not what happened. Instead, the school board announced that it was going to hunt down and root out the “hate-filled” students who spoke of racial equality and the importance of character and conduct:

“The school has reported the account and has made Edmonton Police Service aware of it as well,” a statement from the board to Global News said. “There is zero tolerance for hate-filled accounts and posts like this.” Trisha Estabrooks, the school board chair, said Tuesday that she believes the post highlights the need to fight “systemic racism in our education systems.” “We can’t shy away from having these tough conversations in our classrooms, in our schools, and in our broader society,” Estabrooks said. “This is an opportunity to have those tough conversations.”

The indoctrinated students paraded before the media made all the right noises about equality being racist.

Incidentally, Trisha Estabrooks, the school board chair, cut her teeth working for CBC radio and television stations. For the uninformed, “CBC” stands for Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada’s version of the BBC. Those who hate the corporation’s rampant leftism call it the “Communist Broadcasting Corporation.”

It’s also worth noting that Estabrooks is a very White woman married to a very White man. They are the parents of two charming-looking White children.

I look forward to the day when Estabrooks and her husband explain to those lovely (and clearly loved children) that their skin color is the most important thing about them, and that they are an inferior race. After all, if it’s hate speech to resist the idea that Blacks are superior to Whites and to contend, instead, that all races are equal, the logical inference is that Whites are inferior to Blacks.

I can only imagine that Martin Luther King, looking down on the West from some heavenly cloud, weeps.