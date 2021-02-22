Flamin' hot hypocrite: Joe Biden refuses to condemn Cuomo's nursing home deaths scandal

Joe Biden, who blamed President Trump entirely for all 300,000 (at the time) deaths in the U.S. from COVID during his campaign, has gone strangely silent about the revelations that New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered nursing homes in New York to accept COVID patients from hospitals and then covered up the 15,000 deaths that predictably came as a result of sticking the sickest people into the same living quarters as the most vulnerable. He's more than silent, actually, his spokesweasel, Jen Psaki, has refused to condemn Cuomo:

Biden, recall, called Cuomo "the gold standard" in COVID response and care, so it made sense for the press to ask. Here's a transcript of the whole hypocritical affair, with ABC chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl asking Psaki three times and getting weaseled every time:

KARL: Okay, I want to turn to another controversy that raged this week. Andrew Cuomo under fire for allegedly not being transparent and misleading on his -- on the number of nursing home deaths in New York. Last spring, President Biden cited Andrew Cuomo as the gold standard for leadership during the pandemic. Take a listen. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) JOSEPH R. BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Your governor of New York has done one hell of a job. I think he's sort of the gold standard. (END VIDEO CLIP) KARL: So, now, we've seen that Governor Cuomo has allegedly undercounted nursing home deaths, misled legislators in New York. He called the New York assembly -- I mean, Ron Kim, raising questions -- you know, basically threatening to destroy him, I think was his actual words. So, does President Biden still consider Andrew Cuomo the gold standard when it comes to leadership on the pandemic? PSAKI: Well, Jon, we work with Governor Cuomo, just like we work with governors across the country. He’s also chair of the NGA. So, he plays an important role in insuring that we're coordinating closely and getting assistance out to people of his state and to states across the country. And we'll continue to do that. And there are, of course, will be a process. There are investigations. We'll leave that to others to determine -- the appropriate law enforcement authorities to determine how that path is going to move as we look forward. But we’re going to continue to work with a range of governors including, of course, Governor Cuomo because we think the people of New York, the people of states across the country, need assistance not just to get through the pandemic but to get through this difficult economic time, and that's where our focus remains. KARL: All right. But, Jen, my question was, does President Biden still believe that Andrew Cuomo is the gold standard -- represents the gold standard on leadership during this pandemic? Just a yes or no. Does he still consider him a gold standard? (CROSSTALK) PSAKI: Well, Jon, the president -- the president -- well, it doesn't always have to be a yes or no answer, Jon. I think the president is focused on his goals, his objectives as president of the United States. He's going to continue to work with Governor Cuomo, just like he’ll continue to work with governors across the country. And I’m not here to give new labels or names from the president. I’m here to communicate with you about what our focuses are and what his objectives are as president.

. She said it with that little smile, that sly little liar's smile, that she's getting famous for:

You'd think a guy so focused on hamming away about the empty place settings at dinner tables, the missing grandmothers, the terrible human losses of COVID to win votes, falsely pinning them on Trump, would be more than a little concerned about Andrew Cuomo's 15,000 utterly preventable nursing home deaths in New York.

Cuomo's health department officials sent out a memo on March 25 ordering nursing homes to accept COVID patients returning from hospitalizations into nursing homes, presumably as a means of taking pressure off hospitals, which needed the beds for incoming sick patients. They were threatened with loss of license if they couldn't care for these patients (turns out no one can in a congregate setting) and forbidden from testing these patients on discrimination grounds. Of the existing COVID cases that were admitted, Cuomo blamed staff for bringing it in.

Worse of all, it happened as President Trump dispatched the U.S. Navy's famed hospital ships to New York's doorway, ready and waiting to care for the hospital overflow, and virtually no one got sent there.

He and his aides then hid the result of this lethal seeding of nursing homes with COVID patients on the nation's most vulnerable people, with its predictable result, by claiming at least half were hospital, not nursing home deaths. When the truth came out, the total nursing home deaths effectively ordered by Cuomo were not about 8,000, but closer to 15,000, one of the nation's worst totals and a terrible reflection on New York City's and state's management of COVID.

Patients died alone in New York, denied hydroxychloroquine and other effective early-stage treatments who didn't need to, while, to put this in perspective, anyone with COVID in Africa or India managed to live. Those countries have wide availability of hydroxychloroquine and other treatments, no ordered lockdowns, no seeding of nursing homes, and nothing anything reflective of Cuomo's policies as was seen in New York. Same with small well-run Asian states such as Taiwan and Singapore, and same as places that defied conventional wisdom, such as Sweden.

States that had no Cuomo running things, such as Florida and South Dakota, had pretty limited lethalities, too. But Cuomo's New York accelerated deaths, and against all "science" and common sense. Anyone with a brain knows you don't stick COVID patients to cough, sneeze, touch doorknobs, go to the bathroom, and otherwise spread COVID in nursing homes housing the most vulnerable people.

But Cuomo's aim was to Get Trump. He didn't want anyone giving Trump credit for moving heaven and earth to save New Yorkers from COVID.

And neither did Joe Biden, who spent day after day claiming that Trump was responsible for every last COVID death.

Seems Joe's blame-gaming in the name of all those lost Americans stops at the Democrat's edge. This is Joe in action, hypocrite to his bones.

